Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa's relationship timeline explored as couple reveal they're "taking a break" after 2 years of dating

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa are reportedly “taking a break” after two years of relationship. Sources close to the pair recently told US Weekly that they were “no longer dating” since November 2021.

Rumors about a possible separation between the two made the rounds online after an anonymous source told Instagram user Deux Moi that the couple “100% broke up.” Inside sources later confirmed the rumors to People:

“Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart. They’re figuring things out right now.”

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that the pair faced a “crisis” due to their respective work schedules and decided to take some time off from the relationship. Another source backed the claim while speaking to the publication:

“The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as traveling so much and being apart is proving tough. Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid were first linked in 2019 and publicly confirmed their relationship that same year. Their last post together was on November 2021, prior to their mutual “break.”

A look into Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa’s relationship

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid first sparked romance rumors after the singer was spotted in the latter’s 20th birthday party in June 2019. The rumors further intensified after they were photographed together at the British Summer Time music festival in Hyde Park, London.

The couple were also seen together on several occasions in New York that year. The Levitating hitmaker made the relationship official on Instagram after the model visited her hometown of Kosovo. The pair also attended the Sunny Hill Festival with Dua’s family.

Meanwhile, the singer also bonded with the Hadids and was seen together with the family on Bella Hadid’s 23rd birthday celebrations later that year. Anwar and Dua also made their red carpet debut at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The pair reportedly moved in together just two months into their relationship. During a 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dua Lipa shared that before they started dating, she slid into Anwar Hadid’s DMs after they met at a barbeque:

“I definitely did that. We actually met at a barbecue, but it then carried on to DMs.”

The couple were also quarantined together during the first UK lockdown last year. The New Rules singer told Vanity Fair that they spent the lockdown with each other by relaxing in their garden and reading books.

She also told Jimmy Fallon that she often performed for her boyfriend in their own studio during quarantine. Anwar Hadid also joined Dua Lipa and her family at the 2020 Global Awards. Meanwhile, the model also appeared on his girlfriend’s Levitating remix music video.

The couple spent Valentine’s Day together in February 2021 and Dua Lipa opened up about their relationship while speaking to British Vogue that same month:

“We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun. We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.”

The following month, Anwar Hadid organized a butterfly-themed party for his girlfriend’s win at the 2021 Grammy Awards. In September 2021, the pair were spotted on a trip in New York and also spent Halloween together the following month.

Unfortunately, towards the end of November the duo faced some trouble amid their respective busy work schedules and recently decided to take a break from their relationship.

