Who is Zack Bia? Madelyn Cline dating rumors explained as 'Outer Banks' star is spotted hanging out with the DJ

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline was recently spotted celebrating her birthday with influencer DJ Zack Bia. The two have now fueled dating rumors. They were seen at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

Along with the rumored couple being caught by paparazzi, anonymous celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi announced that the two were dating. The Instagram account has an established track record of being authentic. The profile also stated that the information came from a reliable source.

Before Madelyn Cline was involved with her rumored DJ-boyfriend, she was dating co-star Chase Stokes. 24-year-old Cline was linked to 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler following their recent breakup.

Who is Madelyn Cline’s new boyfriend?

Zach Bia has amassed a large following of 479k followers on Instagram. The social media star and DJ gained online stardom after appearing alongside Drake and Playboi Carti.

Drake has featured the young musician on his Instagram several times and included him in the music video for Money In The Grave.

Zach Bia is also known to be a club promoter, a career that kicked off with the help of Fetty Wap.

For a brief moment, the 25-year-old social media star has been linked to celebrities including Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka Stassie Baby, Madison Beer and Kylie Jenner.

According to GQ, Zach Bia is known to be the “Messi of clubbing.” Bia also launched his streetwear brand in 2018 called "Psychworld" along with business partner Jonah Levine.

One of Deux Moi’s Instagram stories about Madelyn Cline and her new beau read:

“Madelyn Cline & Zack Bia at Giorgio Baldi right now, just them”

“Jen Garner also here with her rumored fiancé with a large party”

“*seems like the MC & ZB rumors are true.”

Neither Zach Bia nor Madelyn Cline has confirmed their relationship status. Fans of the latter were disappointed with her breakup with Chase Stokes as well.

