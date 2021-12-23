Devin Ratray net worth 2021: Home Alone star's fortune explored as he's arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Actor Devin Ratray was arrested last Wednesday in Oklahoma on charges of domestic violence after he tried to strangle his girlfriend in a hotel room earlier this month.

As per online records, the Home Alone actor was arrested for one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count of domestic violence and battery.

Devin Ratray, who has a net worth of approximately $400,000, is best known for playing Buzz McCallister (the older brother to Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister) in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

He has appeared in movies like Dennis the Menace, The Prince and Me, Surrogates, and R.I.P.D. He has also been in television series like Supernatural, Law & Order, The Good Wife, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and many more.

Two weeks ago, Devin Ratray and his now-ex girlfriend got into an argument at a bar after she did not charge a couple of fans for autographed cards. The argument escalated into a physical fight as the couple returned to their hotel room. The actor allegedly pushed his girlfriend onto the bed and squeezed her throat with one hand while placing the other on her mouth to make her choke. When bitten by his girlfriend, who was struggling to escape his grip, he punched her in the face, leaving bruises on her face, chest, and arm.

Fans took to social media to point out that Devin was apparently just as wicked as his Home Alone character, Buzz. Here are some replies to New York Post's Twitter post that talked about the allegations against the actor on December 15:

TWren @Dubbs487 @nypost Buzz fits the profile of someone that would do this. Could have called this during Home Alone in the early 90's. @nypost Buzz fits the profile of someone that would do this. Could have called this during Home Alone in the early 90's.

The fight was reportedly resolved when the couple decided to live separately for the night. But as per TMZ reports, Ratray's girlfriend then filed a police complaint a day after the violent incident took place.

The report, written by Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department, read:

“[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth.”

Charges against Devin Ratray were filed in Oklahoma County District Court by Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Powers on Wednesday, December 21.

According to reports, the actor turned himself in to the authorities and was released on a $25k bond, 15 minutes after posing for his mugshot.

