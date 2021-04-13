"Kevin McCalister and London Tipton?": Twitter erupts as Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song announce birth of first child, Dakota

Kevin McCallister and London Tipton are officially parents, and the internet is having a meltdown, thanks to Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's recent parenthood status.
Both recently welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles and named him Dakota Song Culkin, named after Culkin's late sister, who died in 2008.
The famous actor couple, best known for portraying the roles of Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone" and London Tipton in "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," respectively, sent Twitter users into a tizzy with this recent announcement.
With most fans being oblivious to the fact that Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were even dating in the first place, the announcement of their first child together soon incited chaos online.
Memes galore as Twitter reacts to Macaulay Culkin x Brenda Song's relationship
The couple recently posed for an exclusive photoshoot for Esquire, to whom they released a joint statement:
"We're overjoyed."
The couple met each other in Thailand during the filming of Seth Green's "Changeland," where love blossomed, and they eventually moved in together.
In the past, Culkin has openly stated his desire to start a family, which he revealed during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
Both of them have enjoyed the attention of a global audience, career-wise, with Macaulay Culkin having etched his name into the hearts of everyone with his memorable turn as the shrewd Kevin McCallister in Home Alone.
On the other hand, Brenda Song is one of the most popular Disney channel stars, best remembered for her role as the vivacious London Tipton on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.
Despite being popular names in the entertainment industry, their relationship seems to have consistently flown under the radar of the roving public eye. This is why a large section of the internet is still unaware that the two are in a relationship.
Here are some of the reactions online, as gobsmacked fans reacted to this development via a slew of humorous memes:
Humor aside, the birth of their son has led to a mass outpouring of well-wishes from all across the globe, as Macaulay Culkin x Brenda Song's relationship continues to leave the internet enamored.
On the work front, Brenda Song was last seen in the Netflix thriller "Secret Obsession." Her partner is all set to star in the tenth season of American Horror Story alongside the likes of Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, and more.