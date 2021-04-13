"Kevin McCalister and London Tipton?": Twitter erupts as Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song announce birth of first child, Dakota

Kevin McCallister and London Tipton are officially parents, and the internet is having a meltdown, thanks to Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's recent parenthood status.

Both recently welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles and named him Dakota Song Culkin, named after Culkin's late sister, who died in 2008.

Congratulations to Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song on the birth of their first child, Dakota Song Culkin, who was born on Monday, April 5! 🍼 pic.twitter.com/1ys07clcWK — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) April 12, 2021

The famous actor couple, best known for portraying the roles of Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone" and London Tipton in "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," respectively, sent Twitter users into a tizzy with this recent announcement.

With most fans being oblivious to the fact that Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were even dating in the first place, the announcement of their first child together soon incited chaos online.

Memes galore as Twitter reacts to Macaulay Culkin x Brenda Song's relationship

The couple recently posed for an exclusive photoshoot for Esquire, to whom they released a joint statement:

"We're overjoyed."

The couple met each other in Thailand during the filming of Seth Green's "Changeland," where love blossomed, and they eventually moved in together.

In the past, Culkin has openly stated his desire to start a family, which he revealed during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Both of them have enjoyed the attention of a global audience, career-wise, with Macaulay Culkin having etched his name into the hearts of everyone with his memorable turn as the shrewd Kevin McCallister in Home Alone.

On the other hand, Brenda Song is one of the most popular Disney channel stars, best remembered for her role as the vivacious London Tipton on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Despite being popular names in the entertainment industry, their relationship seems to have consistently flown under the radar of the roving public eye. This is why a large section of the internet is still unaware that the two are in a relationship.

Here are some of the reactions online, as gobsmacked fans reacted to this development via a slew of humorous memes:

MACAULAY CULKIN AND BRENDA SONG HAD A BABY??? THEY OUT HERE MAKING THE SUITE LIFE OF HOME ALONE????? — Zahra Hajee (@zahra_hajee) April 12, 2021

WHAT I DID NOT KNOW LONDON TIPTON AND KEVIN WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP?? pic.twitter.com/Zm1n0E23pU — George (@spfanlana) April 12, 2021

Parenting for two famous actors must be hard ! It's their first child and they must be very busy.. I wonder if they'll ever leave him.. Home alone.. — Ahmed #That Bahraini Guy ☄️ (@ThatBahrainiGuy) April 12, 2021

LONDON TIPTON AND KEVIN MCALLISTER pic.twitter.com/MvO7K0mdDQ — syncere (@moonlightbabe_y) April 12, 2021

Half the tl just now finding out about London Tipton and Kevin McAllister pic.twitter.com/GulTzwL9T7 — if its...then its... LEAN‼️ (@DIORSUNFLOWER) April 12, 2021

Mr Moesby when he catches Macaulay Culkin and London Tipton’s child running in the lobby: pic.twitter.com/gLylQR4fF1 — Al Jefferson Stan Account (@big_al_hoops) April 12, 2021

LONDON TIPTON AND Macaulay Culkin has a child... i need one moment.

pic.twitter.com/cs1M4cbEKR — sad boy (@boytwtt) April 12, 2021

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song had a baby??? They're a couple??? When did that happen??? pic.twitter.com/7JGgaPTg49 — Liset (@Lisi_Meli_Mac) April 12, 2021

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, have a baby? Did I black out? Did I come back from being snapped or some? pic.twitter.com/Lt4w4R2Sh4 — PLTNM💯MCMXCV✨ (@ImThatGuy_AJK) April 12, 2021

Brenda Song, aka Miss London Tipton/Wendy Wu Homecoming Warrior had a baby with Macaulay Culkin aka Kevin McAllister???



BRO WHAT SEASON ARE WE ON!?! pic.twitter.com/1lpEzi5onp — Dani (@dxnidarko) April 12, 2021

so no one was gonna tell me that brenda song and macaulay culkin were a couple? pic.twitter.com/Fh5DznvlxM — gay socialist bimini stan ☭ (@gaythembo) April 12, 2021

can't wait for brenda song and macaulay culkin to teach their kid how to drive pic.twitter.com/o0lsTVmUt2 — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) April 12, 2021

Mr. Moesby: Finally those two brats left the hotel after 20 years!

Macaulay Culkin and London Tipton: We have a surprise for you!

Mr. Moesby: pic.twitter.com/O6bE89Uv6W — Deadpool (@DammitWade) April 12, 2021

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song of Suite life of zack and Cody fame had a baby together??? pic.twitter.com/ze0xsLMmTV — Gina Urso (@GinaUrso) April 12, 2021

Humor aside, the birth of their son has led to a mass outpouring of well-wishes from all across the globe, as Macaulay Culkin x Brenda Song's relationship continues to leave the internet enamored.

On the work front, Brenda Song was last seen in the Netflix thriller "Secret Obsession." Her partner is all set to star in the tenth season of American Horror Story alongside the likes of Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, and more.