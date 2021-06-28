Watch: Logan Paul's guest appearance in longest-running live-action show Law & Order: SVU

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul made a guest appearance in the longest-running primetime U.S. live-action series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Paul featured in the 14th episode of the show's 16th season. The episode was titled 'Intimidation Game'.

The 26-year-old played the character of Ryan, the episode's main antagonist. Paul's fellow internet personalities, Toby Turner and Jack Vale, also appeared in the episode.

You can watch Logan Paul's appearance on Law & Order: SVU below:

In the episode, Paul's character, Ryan, kidnaps Raina Punjabi, a game developer, after she refuses to delay the launch of her new game. At the end of the episode, Detective Fin shoots Paul's character.

Playing the role of the bad guy on Law & Order SVU 😂 filming begins tomorrow! — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 18, 2015

Law & Order: SVU is not the only television show in which Paul has featured. 'The Maverick' has made guest appearances on the Fox TV series 'Weird Loners'. He also featured on the American science fiction crime drama series 'Stitchers'.

Paul starred in 'Bizaardvark' as well, alongside his brother Jake Paul. As far as his big-screen credits are concerned, Paul has featured in movies like 'Can't Take It Back', 'Airplane Mode' and 'Valley Girl'.

Logan Paul's experience on working on Law & Order: SVU

Logan Paul spoke to Aol about his experience on the sets of Law & Order: SVU. He also reflected on his awkward interaction with iconic rapper and actor Ice-T, who played Detective Fin.

"It was awesome! I was here in New York and it was great. I got, spoiler alert, shot by Ice-T. I actually have a funny story about that. So Ice-T is apparently a big deal and I am not part of the Ice-T generation. So he comes on set wearing a cop outfit and goes, "Yo, what's up are you the bad guy?" And I say, "Yeah! Are you the security guard on set today?" He goes, "Yeah, I'm the security" and then just walks away. I thought it was weird and then five minutes later I realized it was Ice-T. Whoops!" said Logan Paul.

Paul is currently focused on his boxing endeavors. He recently challenged Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match. Paul was able to stretch the fight to a distance, garnering praise from fans and pundits alike.

