Jake Paul responds to rumors about fighting brother Logan Paul, claims their parents are "p****d about it"

Jake Paul has finally addressed the ongoing speculation about entering the ring with brother Logan Paul. In an interview held on June 27th, the YouTuber detailed how his parents were not pleased with the idea.

Following his older brother's footsteps, Jake has turned to the world of boxing after having a controversial career on the Google-owned platform. Despite still posting videos, the Ohio native has sought out boxing more frequently.

With a record of three wins by knockout and 0 losses, Jake Paul has stunned the world with his boxing skills, unlike his brother. In 2018, the content creator first appeared as an undercard for Logan Paul's fight against fellow YouTuber KSI.

Jake has stepped into the ring with Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Ali Eson Gib and won all three matches. Logan, meanwhile, is yet to win a bout.

Jake Paul addresses speculation

In an episode of "Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub," Jake Paul answered everyone's burning question regarding him possibly fighting his older brother in the ring.

However, Jake put the idea to bed, bringing up how strongly against the idea his and Logan's parents felt.

"My dad and my mom are already p****d about this. They're like, 'Absolutely not, we don't want you to do it.'"

The 24-year-old then explained how he tried to convince his mom, claiming that he wanted his future kids "to drive Rolls-Royces."

The younger Paul brother then stated that the idea of him fighting Logan was "both a joke and not a joke."

"Our relationship just keeps getting better, so I don't know."

Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"

Fans express that they want the fight

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the idea of a Jake Paul vs Logan Paul match.

Despite it being an unlikely possibility, they have already begun anticipating who would win in the fight between the Paul brothers.

I want to see Logan teach Jake Paul a lesson for once 😩 pic.twitter.com/374yTDTeEN — ARMY ⁷ (@jikook_2019) June 18, 2021

Also read: Austin McBroom, accused by Tana Mongeau of cheating on his wife, calls Tana a "clout chaser"

@jakepaul would beat up @LoganPaul in a fight... Ima leave this here 😎👐 — The Irish Inu (@ClownOfCrypto) June 17, 2021

I love ole @BrendanSchaub but why does he support #loganpaul and #jakepaul Brendan was the Paul’s in reverse he fought first than became a YouTuber content guy both do everything but don’t really do them well both make money because ppl will watch a train wreck and pay good forit — Ryan edwards Pt bloody knuckle show (@Bkshow1) June 17, 2021

@jakepaul @LoganPaul You Guys are brilliant every other celeb has mentioned or is mentioning your names. Roll the money truck up for real. — Ryan Jackson (@ryanjackson3433) June 17, 2021

Jake Paul to Logan Paul: "Imagine if one of us gets knocked out, the world would be so happy. The Earth will smile. That's what people want, they wanna see it happen because they don't wanna respect us as 'boxers'." [IMPAULSIVE] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 17, 2021

both jake paul and logan paul need to be locked up and banned from social media, horrible waste of life those two — kevin kardashian (@KevCruzer) June 17, 2021

I always thought they were gonna fight — gem (@NetnobodyX) June 18, 2021

Logan Paul has not yet spoken about the speculations. However, as Jake Paul has an upcoming fight with professional fighter Tyron Woodley, many are sure it won't happen any time soon.

Also read: "So embarrassing": DJ Khaled trolled over "awkward" performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer