Did Logan Paul win his fight against Floyd Mayweather?

No official winner was declared in the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight as there were no judges to score the fight.

Despite this, any viewer with even minimal knowledge of boxing would know that it was Mayweather who got the better of 'The Maverick'.

To the surprise of many viewers around the world, the fight went the entire distance of eight rounds as "Money" was unable to finish Paul.

Logan Paul exceeded expectations by surviving the entire fight against arguably one of the best boxers ever. The YouTuber-turned-boxer did a brilliant job of using his body weight to tie Mayweather up for a clinch.

Many Mayweather fans were left underwhelmed as they rooted for him to knock 'The Maverick' out.

In the co-main event, former champion Badou Jack knocked out the previously undefeated Dervin Colina in the fourth round of the fight.

Jack was initially supposed to fight Jean Pascal for the title, but Pascal tested positive for Covid-19 and thus, the fight between Jack and Colina came to fruition.

Luis Arias went the distance with Jarred Hurd and edged out a split decision victory. The judges scored the contest 94-95, 97-93, 96-93 in Arias' favour. It was the biggest victory of Arias' career as he pulled off a major upset against Hurd.

The fight that opened the card was Chad Johnson vs Brian Maxwell. This was Johnson's first ever boxing match and that, too, was against an experienced bare-knuckle fighter in Maxwell.

Although Johnson got dropped in the 4th round, he managed to give an impressive performance overall. The fight was an exhibition bout so no winners were announced.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Main Card Results

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul goes the distance, no winners announced.

Badou Jack def. Dervin Colina via KO (2:57 of round 4)

Luis Arias def. Jarrett Hurd via split decision (94-95, 97-93, 96-93)

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell goes the distance, no winners announced.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul prelims results

Dorian Khan Jr. def. Jonathan Gray via TKO (2:59 of Round 4)

Jalil Major Hackett def. Angelo Diaz via KO (1:11 of Round 1)

Adrian Benton def. Pedro Cruz via unanimous decision (42-36, 42-36, 42-36)

Jean Carlos Torres def. Zack Kuhn via KO (Round 2)

