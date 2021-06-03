How much money is Floyd Mayweather getting for the Logan Paul fight?

Floyd Mayweather earned the nickname 'Money' for a reason. Against YouTube star Logan Paul, the boxing legend is expected to once again take home a massive payout.

According to sportingfree.com, Floyd Mayweather is expected to receive a base purse of $10 million, as well as a 50 percent pay-per-view share. That's a considerably higher amount than his opponent Logan Paul will make.

In comparison, sportingfree.com reported that the older Paul brother will earn $250,000 in base salary, with an additional 10 percent pay-per-view share.

Although it's considerably less than Floyd Mayweather's payout, it's still a lot of money, since the average professional boxer only makes $35,584 per year, according to Chron.com.

Floyd Mayweather's history with money fights

In 2017, Floyd Mayweather fought UFC's number one cash cow, Conor McGregor, in a boxing match dubbed 'The Money Fight'.

The undefeated boxer reportedly made $275 million, while the Irishman took home $85 million, according to Forbes. The crossover bout also recorded the second highest pay-per-view buy rate in history.

After officially retiring from pro-boxing, Mayweather has made it clear that he's only taking money fights now.

He participated in an exhibition bout against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa under the RIZIN banner on New Year's Eve, 2018. Mayweather reportedly made $9 million for that trip to Japan.

Logan Paul's boxing career

Logan Paul kickstarted his boxing career with two fights against fellow YouTube star KSI (once as amateurs and again as professionals).

Both times, Logan Paul failed to convince the judges that he had done enough to earn a decision. His pro-boxing record is currently 0-1.

Despite his lack of experience, Paul likes his chances against 50-0 Mayweather. In an interview with Showtime, the 26-year-old said-

“I'm going to knock (Mayweather) out and become the greatest boxer on the planet. Then I'm going to retire and not give Floyd the rematch. He doesn't know who he's getting in the ring with. He really thinks I'm a YouTuber. He really thinks I'm a fake fighter."

Logan's younger brother Jake has had a more successful career as a pro-boxer so far.

'The Problem Child' owns a perfect 3-0 professional record that includes three knockouts.

The younger Paul brother boasts wins over retired NBA guard Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren. He'll fight ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley next.

Edited by Harvey Leonard