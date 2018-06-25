Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

DJ Calvin Harris stoked by Harry Kane nod to 'One Kiss'

DJ Calvin Harris stoked by Harry Kane nod to 'One Kiss'

Associated Press
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 03:49 IST
251
AP Image

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — Harry Kane led England into the round of 16 at the World Cup then gave a nod to Scottish DJ Calvin Harris.

Kane was asked after England's 6-1 victory over Panama to pick a song to play on a Brazilian program as reward for his hat trick in the victory. Caught off guard by the request, the striker mulled the question from the Brazilian reporter.

"I'll go 'One Kiss' by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa," he offered Sunday.

Dua Lipa is British, and both she and Harris were thrilled with Kane's selection.

"Yes I'm Scottish but I don't care the legend Harry Kane picked our song," Harris posted on Twitter with a clip from Kane's post-match news conference.

Dua Lipa acknowledged the shout-out by reposting a tweet about Kane's selection.

Fans of both the soccer player and the artists also flooded social media supporting Kane's song choice.

Harry Kane: The throwback striker leading modern England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Harry Kane drags...
RELATED STORY
Kane disappointed by refereeing decisions despite England...
RELATED STORY
7 things you didn't know about Harry Kane
RELATED STORY
Late header from Kane gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 superstars who flopped in round one
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: Top 3 dark horses to win the Golden Boot 
RELATED STORY
I swear it was my goal - Harry Kane
RELATED STORY
Harry is very honest - Pochettino defends Kane goal claim
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri's Harry Kane-like...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us