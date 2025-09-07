Manchester United handed fitness boost as injured star shares training picture on social media ahead of PL clash against Manchester City

Manchester United have reportedly received a boost ahead of their derby clash against Manchester City. The two sides will face off at the Etihad in the Premier League after the international break on September 14.
Manchester United beat Burnley 3-2 at Old Trafford in their last game on August 30. Matheus Cunha had to come off after 31 minutes due to a hamstring injury. However, the forward posted an Instagram story on Saturday, September 6, hinting at an early return.
Cunha posted a picture of himself training and wrote in the caption:
"The time is flying"
This could be a big boost for the Red Devils ahead of the Manchester City clash. They had also lost Mason Mount in the Burnley clash as he went off in the 46th minute. Amorim had said about Cunha and Mount's injuries (via manutd.com):
“It was hard to lose Cunha and Mason Mount, because Mason Mount played 30 minutes with an injury. I’m concerned about that, because they are so important for us. We will see. I don’t know [how they are], I don’t know. We will check them. We need those guys really bad to be really competitive.”
Manchester United signed Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers by triggering his release clause worth £62.5 million in the summer. While he has put in some good performances, he has failed to register a goal contribution in four appearances so far.
A look at Manchester United and Manchester City's starts to the 2025-26 season
Both sides have had a poor start to the 2025-26 season. Manchester United began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League. They then drew 1-1 against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Ruben Amorim's side then faced League Two side Grimsby Town at Blundell Park in the EFL Cup second round. They were 2-0 down at half-time but managed to restore parity to take the match into a penalty shootout, where they lost 12-11. Finally, they managed to beat Burnley 3-2 in the league, courtesy of a stoppage-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes.
Manchester City, meanwhile, started their campaign with a 4-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. They then lost 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad before losing 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.
Manchester City are currently 13th in the league standings, one point and four places behind their city rivals.