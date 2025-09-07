"It's not really a big deal" - Ex-Chelsea star explains why Cristiano Ronaldo's goals against Armenia in World Cup qualifiers don't mean much

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley believes that Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against Armenia in the recent World Cup qualifiers doesn't have too much significance. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was on song at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium earlier this week.
Portugal secured a 5-0 win on the night, with Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo also finding the back of the net. The result propelled Roberto Martinez's team to the top of Group F.
During a recent conversation on ESPN FC, host Dan Thomas reminded Burley of an old comment on Cristiano Ronaldo's involvement under Martinez.
"When Roberto Martinez took over you said this is the perfect opportunity to move Ronaldo to one side?" said Thomas.
Burley went on to stand by his previous words, adding that the 40-year-old's recent contribution against bigger teams is questionable.
"He scored goals, a lot of them all the time. He had some success in the Nations League. Yes, that replaces the international friendlies, It's not really a big deal. He scores a lot of these goals in and at this stage of his career against Armenia and the Lichtenstein and other teams like that," said Burley.
He continued:
"The question remains and I don't want to go over all round in my head again. The question remains when he's been at the top level against the bigger teams in the European Championships, in the World Cups he's either been anonymous or he's been dragged off."
He concluded:
"Now that remains the million dollar question. I've seen what the answer is going to be is that by the time the World Cup comes along in North America here in what 10 months time give or take. Against the weaker teams in the groups, he'll be okay."
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 140 goals from 222 games for Portugal to date.
How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Armenia?
Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years against Armenia, sending fans into a frenzy with a stunning strike from around 25 meters. After Joao Felix had given Portugal the lead in the 10th minute, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his first of the game in the 21st minute to settle the nerves.
Joao Cancelo put his team 3-0 ahead in the 32nd minute, before Ronaldo's banger, scored a minute after half time, all but settled the score. Felix made it 5-0 in the 61st minute to wrap up a fruitful night for Roberto Martinez.