PL defender wants move to Real Madrid despite recent interest from Liverpool: Reports

Liverpool target Marc Guehi reportedly wants to join Real Madrid next summer. The Crystal Palace star will be a free agent, as he is in the final year of his deal at the club.

Geuhi had a medical at Liverpool on deadline day this summer, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal after failing to secure a replacement. The defender is now attracting interest from other clubs across Europe, with Real Madrid also keeping a close eye.

According to a report in Defensa Central, Guehi is interested in moving to Santiago Bernabeu next summer on a free transfer. Los Blancos are keen on signing a defender and have Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate also on their radar.

England manager Thomas Tuchel spoke about Guehi's failed move to Anfield and said:

“We had a chat with him. He looks absolutely fine. Very impressive on the field. He’s the main driver of Palace’s success, captain and the leader. He’s continued this in camp [with England]. He handles it with respect and grace and a brilliant attitude.”

Apart from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also said to be keeping tabs on the England international, who is unlikely to sign a new deal at Crystal Palace.

Former Liverpool manager on Real Madrid target's failed Anfield move

Former Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson has admitted he feels sorry for Marc Guehi after the failed move. He believes that the Real Madrid target deserved the move this summer and added that the club should have sorted the move earlier. He said on talkSPORT:

"I found him an outstanding individual, not just an outstanding footballer. That's been shown quite clearly during this long, drawn-out saga. He's the person I feel really sorry for because if right at the beginning it had been made clear his task ahead would be to stay at Crystal Palace and there'd be no question he'd be leaving in the transfer window, then I'm sure he would have got his head around that.

"But having been led to believe sooner or later a deal would be done between the clubs, I guess that his head for the last period of time has been he was going to move. He's the loser in the situation. Palace should be the winner because he's such a good player and to have a player, captain and leader of that calibre should be advantageous. But it remains to be seen how upset he may have been by what's happened during these past few hours."

Marc Guehi played 36 matches under Hodgson at Crystal Palace. The Englishman joined Chelsea in 2021 after a loan spell at Swansea City.

