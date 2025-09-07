Real Madrid handed boost as key player set to return to partial group training following injury layoff: Reports

Real Madrid are set for a boost as midfielder Jude Bellingham is in line to return to partial group training after the international break, as per reports. The England international has been out since after the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, undergoing a surgery to repair long-standing damage to his shoulder.

Ad

Marca reports (via Madrid Universal) that Bellingham has progressed rapidly in his recovery after two months out, and is set to increase his workload in training. The 22-year-old will commence ball work when the squad reconvenes on Monday, and could return to light group training.

Jude Bellingham suffered a shoulder injury sometime in his debut season at Real Madrid and held off on undergoing surgery to repair it. He decided to go under the knife in July, and was pencilled down for a return to action in mid-October.

Ad

Trending

Los Blancos have managed well in the absence of their star midfielder, winning each of their first two LaLiga games this season. Youngsters Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono have benefitted mostly from Bellingham's absence, showing their quality for the Spanish giants.

The impending return to action of Jude Bellingham will provide a selection headache to manager Xabi Alonso, with Guler having impressed in his 4-2-3-1 system. Bellingham will not be rushed into action despite his impressive recovery from his injury. The Englishman will likely earn his starting berth once he is available for selection for Los Blancos, having featured heavily at the Club World Cup.

Ad

Real Madrid star opens up on reaction to summer switch

Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has spoken about the reaction elicited by his summer transfer in the Spain national team squad. The young centre-back joined Los Blancos for around £50 million after enjoying a fine season with Bournemouth in England.

Huijsen revealed to the media ahead of Spain taking on Turkiye that he has been faced with different reactions from his teammates in the national team. The 20-year-old, who had many of Europe's leading sides looking to sign him, pointed out that Barcelona players in the national team tease him over the switch. He said (via @theMadridZone).

Ad

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🗣️ Dean Huijsen: "In the national team, some tell me that I've done well choosing Real Madrid. Barça players tease me, but we'll talk in El Clásico."

Ad

"In the national team, some tell me that I've done well choosing Real Madrid. Barça players tease me, but we'll talk in El Clásico."

Spain boss Luis De La Fuente handed Huijsen his senior debut for La Roja while he was still a Bournemouth player. The youngster spent just one season in the Premier League and was named as the Cherries' Player of the Season before he moved back to Spain with Los Blancos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More