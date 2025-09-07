"I experienced so many strong emotions there" - Nicolas Jackson provides honest response when asked about exit from Chelsea

Bayern Munich loanee Nicolas Jackson has broken his silence on the dramatic loan move from Chelsea. The Senegal striker stated that he was sad to leave the Premier League side but believed it was time for a new project.

Bayern Munich agreed a loan deal with Chelsea for Jackson, and the striker was on his way to Germany on Saturday, August 30. The Blues were playing Fulham at the same time when Liam Delap got injured.

The FIFA Club World Cup champions pulled the plug on the loan move, with Jackson and his agents getting the information just minutes after landing in Munich. The striker insisted on joining the Bundesliga side, and got his wish after the club renegotiated the deal.

Speaking to TuttoSport about the move, Jackson said he was happy at Stamford Bridge but believed his time at the club was over. He praised manager Enzo Maresca for the two seasons and said (via Mirror):

“[There were] very strong emotions, but not for the reasons you might think. I was simply very happy to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world, to discover another league and other great players. At the same time, I was a little sad to leave Chelsea, my teammates, and the fans. I experienced so many strong emotions there: we won the Conference League and the Club World Cup. Now I’m 100 per cent focused on my new project and I can’t wait to experience the incredible atmosphere at the Allianz Arena.”

“Football is full of cycles. Sometimes things don’t go as they should, and that’s part of the game. I respect Maresca, I learned a lot from him, he has his own ideas and style. I just needed something different at this stage of my career. I have no regrets, just gratitude for my time at Chelsea.”

Bayern Munich have a €65 million obligation to buy next summer, and are paying €16.5 million as a loan fee for Jackson. The striker has already agreed. 5-year deal with the Bundesliga side, should the move be completed.

Nicolas Jackson's agent slammed Chelsea after Bayern Munich move drama

Nicolas Jackson's agent, Ali Barat, slammed Chelsea after sealing the loan deal for his client to join Bayern Munich. He claimed that they were fighting against the Premier League side to let the striker join the German champions and said (via The Sun):

“Nico was ready, Bayern was ready. We were all aligned on a world-class project. For the agreement to be withdrawn at the final moment is deeply frustrating. But we won’t give up, I will fight with everything I have to make sure Nico’s next step reflects his talent ambition and the plan we built together."

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson in 2023 for £32 million from Villarreal. He scored 30 goals and assisted 12 times in his 81 matches for the Blues in his two seasons at the club.

