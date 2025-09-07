Ex-Chelsea star insists Manchester United cannot play one star because he is 'absolutely useless' at dealing with one situation

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has claimed that goalkeeper Altay Bayindir should not be starting for Manchester United again. He is not confident about the new signing, Senne Lammens, and believes all opponents will be trying to unsettle him.
Speaking on ESPN FC, Burley said that Lammens needs to be commanding the box from the start, or else he will see the opponents crossing into the box at every chance. The former Chelsea midfielder believes Manchester United are in a mess with their goalkeeper, slamming Bayindir as 'absolutely useless' and said:
"If this new, youngish lad [Lammens] comes in and starts flapping about all over the place, it’s going to be a mess. Altay Bayindir, they can’t play him. He might be okay at shot-stopping which is what goalkeepers are paid for but he’s absolutely useless at dealing with balls in from set-pieces.
"This new lad [Lammens] needs to be able to marshal a back four, make saves and have an authority and make a statement when teams are crossing in the ball into the box. That’s what every team is going to do against United now, they’re going to launch balls into the box and the goalkeeper needs to be able to deal with it. He’s either going to sink or swim. We don’t really know how he’s going to handle this scenario."
Manchester United signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day for £18.6 million. The goalkeeper is expected to be their number one this season, with Bayindir as the backup in the squad.
Former Chelsea star slams Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana
Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley made bold comments about Manchester United's Andre Onana, claiming that the goalkeeper got worse after joining the Red Devils. He believes that the Cameroonian star tried to command the backline like Peter Schmeichel, but failed to do much.
The ex-Chelsea star said on ESPN FC:
"He’s another player who’s gone to Man United and got worse. He cost a lot of money but he wasn’t able to marshal a back four. I thought Onana would be the real deal, it looked that way in Italy and in Holland. I thought he might have a Peter Schmeichel-esque aura about him and boss about players but it hasn’t happened."
Andre Onana is now set to join Trabzonspor this week on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester United. The two clubs agreed a deal on Saturday, September 6, and the goalkeeper is in talks over personal terms.