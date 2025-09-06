Manchester United reach agreement to let Andre Onana leave on loan: Fabrizio Romano

Super Lig side Trabzonspor have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Andre Onana on loan from Manchester United. The Turkish side are now in talks with the goalkeeper to agree personal terms.
Onana has lost his place in the Manchester United starting XI to Altay Bayındır, who has started in all three Premier League matches this season. The Senegal goalkeeper played in the loss to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, and the Red Devils have now added Senne Lammens, pushing Onana to third choice for Ruben Amorim.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Trabzonspor have offered him an escape route from Manchester United. The Turkish transfer window is still open, and they have been pushing to reach an agreement with the Red Devils.
The Turkish side, who are second in the table, were looking to sign a replacement for Uğurcan Çakır after the goalkeeper moved to Galatasaray earlier this month.
Onana was also linked with the Saudi Pro League, but the Senegal star was adamant on staying in Europe. Trabzonspor finished seventh in the table last season and are without European football.
Ben Foster told Manchester United their goalkeeoer options are not good enough
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster spoke on his The Cycling GK podcast in August and claimed that Ruben Amorim's goalkeeping options were not good enough. He did not believe that Andre Onana and Altay Bayındır were good enough, and also questioned their move for Senne Lammens. He said:
"I agree [that Bayindir isn’t the answer]. I thought Bayindir got very lucky on a couple of occasions when corners went into the box and I’m thinking: any time they get the chance to stick it into the box, they’re just going to stick it on Bayindir and they’ll have somebody marking him, standing on him, they’re just going to bully him out the way and put it in the back of the net.
"They should have scored early doors as well. Muniz had that chance where it came all the way across and missed his header and I thought, 'You’ve [Bayindir] got away with murder!' They’ve been linked with a £25m move for the Royal Antwerp goalie Lammens. I watched a little highlights reel of him on YouTube. He looks okay, I still don’t think it’s the answer."
Ben Foster went on to claim that Manchester United should target goalkeepers like Emiliano Martinez and Gianluigi Donnarumma to solve their issue. The Argentine goalkeeper was linked on deadline day, but stayed at Aston Villa, while the Italian moved from PSG to Manchester City.