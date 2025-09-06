Turkiye vs Spain Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th September 2025

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Turkiye lock horns with Luis de la Fuente's Spain side in an important encounter at the Torku Arena on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.Turkiye vs Spain PreviewSpain are currently at the top of Group E in the World Cup qualification standings and have been in excellent form over the past year. La Furia Roja eased past Bulgaria by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.Turkiye, on the other hand, are in second place in their group in the qualification table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent months. The home side edged Georgia to a narrow 3-2 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.Turkiye vs Spain Head-to-Head and Key NumbersSpain have a good historical record against Turkiye and have won six out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Turkiye's two victories.Spain have lost only one of their last 20 matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming on penalties at the hands of Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final in June this year.Turkiye have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of Mexico in a friendly encounter in June this year.Spain are unbeaten in their last four matches against Turkiye in all competitions on the international stage, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 1967.Turkiye vs Spain PredictionSpain have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on topping their group of the course of their qualification campaign. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Lamine Yamal can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.Turkiye have shown flashes of brilliance this year but will be up against a powerful opponent on Sunday. Spain are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.Prediction: Turkiye 1-2 SpainTurkiye vs Spain Betting TipsTip 1: Result - Spain to winTip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - YesTip 3: Spain to score first - Yes