Hungary boss claims Dominik Szoboszlai can be 'one of the best in the world' in position Liverpool haven't used him in

Hungary boss Marco Rossi believes Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai can become one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. He heaped praise on the midfielder and highlighted his versatility.

Szoboszlai started in central midfield for Hungary in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash against Ireland on Saturday, September 6. Barnabas Varga gave them the lead in the second minute before the Liverpool man assisted Roland Sallai in the 15th minute to make it 2-0.

Evan Ferguson scored for the hosts in the 49th minute before Sallai was sent off three minutes later. Adam Idah secured a draw for Ireland in the third minute of stoppage time.

After the game, Marco Rossi spoke about Szoboszlai's positioning after the red card, and said (via Origo Sport):

“Dominik Szoboszlai’s defensive play was positive. After the sending off, we switched to a 5-3-1, so we could no longer put pressure on the opponent. He can play in any position, as he has proven in the Premier League, but we think he can be one of the best in the world in the number six, defensive midfield position.”

Szoboszlai has played in a number of positions in midfield in his career. In his last two games for Liverpool, he has played as a right-back due to their injury issues.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot heaps praise on Dominik Szoboszlai after his winner against Arsenal

Dominik Szoboszlai has started all four games for Liverpool this season and started the first two games in midfield. However, due to injuries to Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, Arne Slot chose to put him at right-back. Szoboszlai performed well against both Newcastle United and Arsenal.

He scored an astounding free-kick in their 1-0 win over the Gunners on August 31 as well. After the big win, Slot said in his post-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"I don’t think he changed at all in the last few games compared to what he did last season. He has always been a player that, I think, understands what a Liverpool player should look like: if you wear this shirt you should give everything, no matter in what position you play. As a midfielder he is always the first one to track back, to press high and today I don’t think he did anything wrong."

"An unbelievable game from him in a position he probably played only two or three times in his life. So, that tells you a lot about the mentality he has. But he played really well, as he played so many times so well as an attacking midfielder also," he added.

The Merseysiders signed Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 by triggering his €70 million release clause. He has since scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists in 98 games across competitions for them.

