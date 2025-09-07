"Sometimes has a lack of concentration" - England boss Thomas Tuchel claims one Arsenal star 'falls asleep' in some scenarios after Andorra win

England boss Thomas Tuchel reckons Arsenal winger Noni Madueke was guilty of 'falling asleep' and neglecting some of his defensive duties during their 2-0 win over Andorra. The two sides faced each other in a World Cup qualifier at Villa Park on Saturday, September 6.

The Three Lions dominated possession with 83 percent of the ball as they secured a routine win over Andorra. Madueke's cross resulted in Christian Garcia heading the ball into the back of his own net in the 25th minute to open the scoring. Declan Rice then headed home in the 67th minute to secure the three points.

Noni Madueke started down the right wing, playing all 90 minutes, ahead of the injured Bukayo Saka. While the former was arguably England's most impressive attacking player against Andorra, Tuchel believes he wasn't good enough in his counter-pressing duties.

Tuchel told ITV Sport (via METRO):

"That’s what he needs to give. He sometimes has a lack of concentration or falls asleep in counter-pressing but if he pushes himself he can be a very important player. Bukayo at the moment is injured for Arsenal and us so that is what he needs to do."

He also called out Eberechi Eze and Marcus Rashford:

"We were not direct enough. We missed the little moments to accelerate the game. Maybe Ebs didn’t have his very best day in the no10 position. He trained so well in the decision making but struggled a little bit. The last pass from Noni was not clinical enough, Rashford had some good moments but was not clinical and couldn’t finish them. We should have scored the second goal earlier."

Madueke created the most chances for England (three) and completed 46 passes from an attempted 53 (87 percent accuracy). However, he landed zero shots on target from two attempts, missing one big chance.

"I think he passed the test" - Thomas Tuchel praises England star following Andorra win

England manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Elliot Anderson passed his test and could retain his spot in the starting XI going forward. The Nottingham Forest midfielder impressed on his international debut during their 2-0 win over Andorra.

Anderson was efficient in possession, completing 107 passes from an attempted 114 (94 percent accuracy). The 22-year-old also landed his only shot on target and was unfortunate not to score. Moreover, he made 15 recoveries, won two tackles, and completed six long balls from seven attempts.

Tuchel stated, as per METRO:

"He did very, very good. He was a little nervous at the beginning of the training week – then he did good. We’re sure he can become a very good player."

He added:

"That was the test – and I think he passed the test. There is no reason why he can’t play in Serbia if we decide to have that position for him, he is ready to go."

England will next face Serbia in a World Cup qualifier on September 9.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on September 7 at 1:20 PM IST. They are subject to change.

