  • Days after signing Ukraine international Zinchenko from Arsenal, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis controversially backs Russian invasion

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Sep 06, 2025 15:05 GMT
Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Nottingham Forest on loan on deadline day
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has made a controversial point with regards to the Ukraine-Russia conflict days after signing Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukraine international moved to the Premier League side on a season-long loan on summer deadline day after losing his place in the Gunners squad.

Marinakis engaged in a debate with former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during an economic summit in Greece. He advised that Ukraine cede some of their land to the Russians and reach a compromise to allow the war between both countries to come to an end.

"What I would prefer is for children to stop dying and let Russia keep some of this [Ukraine’s] territory and stop this war. That’s a fair compromise. Let’s stop the war", he said via Metro.co.uk.
Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Forest on loan after Arsenal completed the signing of Piero Hincapie, another player capable of playing at left-back, from Bayer Leverkusen. The 28-year-old joined the Gunners in 2022 and was a pivotal member of Mikel Arteta's side that finished second in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Zinchenko has opened up repeatedly about how the conflict in his home country has affected him, with a number of people known to him having died in the war. His time with Nottingham Forest would not be helped by his club's owner being in support of his people losing part of their identity to allow the Russian invasion to come to an end.

Together with another former Arsenal player Omari Hutchinson, Zinchenko was left out of Forest's squad for the league phase of this season's UEFA Europa League. The former Manchester City man would be far from pleased with the decision as he joined the club to play regular football, which he found hard to come by at the Emirates.

Arsenal star set to remain with club despite exit links - Reports

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard is set to remain with the Gunners beyond this summer despite increasing talk of an exit, as per reports. The Belgium international has been with the Gunners since January 2023, having joined from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Using his X account, Fabrizio Romano has rubbished rumours linking Trossard with a move to Besiktas before the closure of the Turkish transfer window. The journalist pointed out that the forward just signed a new contract and will continue in London.

Leandro Trossard will have to battle the trio of Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze for a starting berth on the left side of Arsenal's attack. The 30-year-old has appeared just once in three league games this season amid the increased competition for places.

Sulayman Salahudeen

