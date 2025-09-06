Roberto Martinez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo scoring in 21st minute as sign of tribute for late Diogo Jota in Portugal's 5-0 win vs Armenia

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez believes Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the goal in the 21st minute was a sign of tribute to Diogo Jota. The Liverpool star wore jersey number 21 when he was called up to the national side, but tragically passed away in July following a car accident.

Ad

Ronaldo and Joao Felix scored a brace as Portugal thrashed Armenia 5-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday, September 6. The Al-Nassr superstar and Joao Cancelo paid tribute to Diogo Jota during their celebrations after scoring in the match.

Martinez was talking to the media after the game when he was questioned whether Ronaldo scoring in the 21st minute was written in the stars. He admitted that it was a sign and said (via OJogo):

Ad

Trending

"Diogo Jota is with us. It was special and a sign to continue the walk."

Joao Neves also spoke about Ronaldo's goal in the 21st minute and said:

"I don't think it was easy. We knew that we were going to catch him here a very good team, fierce in counterattacks and duels. We equated that part with determination and collective mutual help. For me, our team is one level above in technical quality. As I said, Jota will always be in our midst, the goal at the 21st minute [of Cristiano Ronaldo] and Cancelo have dedicated the goal to him too, were very beautiful moments."

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal next face Hungary in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday at the Puskás Aréna.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate comments on Diogo Jota celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Joao Cancelo also dedicated his goal to Diogo Jota during their win over Armenia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The former Barcelona and Manchester City defender scored the third goal of the match and did the Gamer celebration, which was first performed by Jota at Liverpool.

Ad

Cancelo spoke about the emotions after the game and how he got to know about the tragic accident, and said:

"I can't explain it. I got the news in America, I went through it myself and Ruben Neves. I gave him the goal because Diogo is part of our team and we were all in shock. Now we must value the present. I leave a few words to his parents, his wife and his children. Our main purpose is qualification. He'll always be with us."

Cancelo was at the FIFA World Cup with Al-Hilal when Diogo Jota passed away. The defender and Ruben Never, who was also close to the Liverpool star, was distraught during the minutes' silence ahead of their game against Fluminense, a day after the accident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More