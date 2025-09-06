Roberto Martinez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo scoring in 21st minute as sign of tribute for late Diogo Jota in Portugal's 5-0 win vs Armenia

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez believes Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the goal in the 21st minute was a sign of tribute to Diogo Jota. The Liverpool star wore jersey number 21 when he was called up to the national side, but tragically passed away in July following a car accident.
Ronaldo and Joao Felix scored a brace as Portugal thrashed Armenia 5-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday, September 6. The Al-Nassr superstar and Joao Cancelo paid tribute to Diogo Jota during their celebrations after scoring in the match.
Martinez was talking to the media after the game when he was questioned whether Ronaldo scoring in the 21st minute was written in the stars. He admitted that it was a sign and said (via OJogo):
"Diogo Jota is with us. It was special and a sign to continue the walk."
Joao Neves also spoke about Ronaldo's goal in the 21st minute and said:
"I don't think it was easy. We knew that we were going to catch him here a very good team, fierce in counterattacks and duels. We equated that part with determination and collective mutual help. For me, our team is one level above in technical quality. As I said, Jota will always be in our midst, the goal at the 21st minute [of Cristiano Ronaldo] and Cancelo have dedicated the goal to him too, were very beautiful moments."
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal next face Hungary in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday at the Puskás Aréna.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate comments on Diogo Jota celebration
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Joao Cancelo also dedicated his goal to Diogo Jota during their win over Armenia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The former Barcelona and Manchester City defender scored the third goal of the match and did the Gamer celebration, which was first performed by Jota at Liverpool.
Cancelo spoke about the emotions after the game and how he got to know about the tragic accident, and said:
"I can't explain it. I got the news in America, I went through it myself and Ruben Neves. I gave him the goal because Diogo is part of our team and we were all in shock. Now we must value the present. I leave a few words to his parents, his wife and his children. Our main purpose is qualification. He'll always be with us."
Cancelo was at the FIFA World Cup with Al-Hilal when Diogo Jota passed away. The defender and Ruben Never, who was also close to the Liverpool star, was distraught during the minutes' silence ahead of their game against Fluminense, a day after the accident.