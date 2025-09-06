  • home icon
  • Football
  • 2026 FIFA World Cup
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal defender pay tribute to Diogo Jota after scoring in FIFA World Cup qualifier vs Armenia

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal defender pay tribute to Diogo Jota after scoring in FIFA World Cup qualifier vs Armenia

By Sripad
Modified Sep 06, 2025 17:03 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix for Portugal

Portugal stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo paid tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota after scoring in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Armenia on Saturday, September 6.

Ad

The UEFA Nations League champions began their FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday and were 3-0 up at halftime. Joao Felix opened the scoring for Roberto Martinez's side, before Ronaldo and Cancelo got on the scoresheet to put them in a commanding position.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ronaldo did his trademark SIUUU celebration before the Portuguese players gathered around him. While walking back to the half-line for the restart, the Al-Nassr captain paid tribute to Jota by pointing to the sky.

Ad

Cancelo pulled off the Gamer celebration performed by Jota after finding the back of the net against Armenia. Jota's trademark celebration has been the go-to move for the players who have paid tribute to the Liverpool star, who lost his life in July following a tragic car accident.

Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to Portugal teammate Diogo Jota in July

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the first to post a tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota after the tragic car accident in July. The Portugal captain took to his social media, expressing his shock at the sudden loss of his national teammate, and sending a message to Jota's family.

Ad

He wrote:

"It doesn't make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota played 32 matches together for the Portugal national team, including the UEFA Nations League semifinal in June when they beat Germany 2-1. The Liverpool star was on the bench for the final against Spain, but did not make an appearance.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sripad
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications