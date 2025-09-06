Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal defender pay tribute to Diogo Jota after scoring in FIFA World Cup qualifier vs Armenia

Portugal stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo paid tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota after scoring in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Armenia on Saturday, September 6.The UEFA Nations League champions began their FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday and were 3-0 up at halftime. Joao Felix opened the scoring for Roberto Martinez's side, before Ronaldo and Cancelo got on the scoresheet to put them in a commanding position.Ronaldo did his trademark SIUUU celebration before the Portuguese players gathered around him. While walking back to the half-line for the restart, the Al-Nassr captain paid tribute to Jota by pointing to the sky.Cancelo pulled off the Gamer celebration performed by Jota after finding the back of the net against Armenia. Jota's trademark celebration has been the go-to move for the players who have paid tribute to the Liverpool star, who lost his life in July following a tragic car accident.Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to Portugal teammate Diogo Jota in JulyCristiano Ronaldo was among the first to post a tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota after the tragic car accident in July. The Portugal captain took to his social media, expressing his shock at the sudden loss of his national teammate, and sending a message to Jota's family.He wrote:&quot;It doesn't make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota played 32 matches together for the Portugal national team, including the UEFA Nations League semifinal in June when they beat Germany 2-1. The Liverpool star was on the bench for the final against Spain, but did not make an appearance.