Barcelona identify star player from within the club as long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Ferran Torres as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. While they are in the market for a striker, financial reasons could force them to look within the club for a replacement.

Ad

Lewandowski's contract with the Blaugrana expires next summer. As per Sport, the 37-year-old is expected to leave as a free agent. Hence, the club are planning for a long-term replacement. They have the likes of Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, and Julian Alvarez on their radar, among others.

However, with the money involved, Barcelona sporting director Deco is looking to give Torres the No. 9 role next season onwards. The Spanish attacker joined the club from Manchester City in January 2022. He has recorded 46 goals and 20 assists in 161 games for the club.

Ad

Trending

Torres has mostly played a backup role as either a left winger or a striker during his time at Barcelona. However, he has started all three games for them this season, recording two goals. Hence, Deco sees the Spaniard as a potential successor for Lewandowski.

The Polish striker joined Barca from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 and has been prolific since then. He has scored 101 goals and provided 20 assists in 149 games across competitions for the Spanish giants.

Ad

Michael Owen snubs Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City's Erling Haaland as he picks the best No. 9 in the world

Liverpool icon Michael Owen was recently asked to name the best No. 9 in the world, according to him. Snubbing the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, he picked Kylian Mbappe. He also labeled the Frenchman the best player in the world.

Ad

In his interview with Rio Ferdinand on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Owen said:

“Well, is Mbappe a no.9? To me, he’s the best [player] in the world. There are efficient centre-forwards, we spoke about Kane, Lewandowski, Haaland, they’re never going to let you down and will always score plenty of goals. But in big games, Mbappe can take the game away from someone."

Ad

“If you’re a centre-half, I don’t think you’re losing sleep if you’re going to mark any of the others I mentioned. But he [Mbappe] has got the ability to embarrass you. He’s raw pace, can finish and can take the game away from you."

Mbappe, notably, joined Real Madrid last summer and won the Pichichi award with 31 goals over the Polish striker's 27 for Barcelona. However, the latter won the league title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More