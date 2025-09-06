Poland vs Finland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Poland and Finland return to action in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they go head-to-head at the Silesian Stadium on Sunday. Having secured a 2-1 victory when the two sides met in June, Finland will be looking to do the double over Jan Urban’s men and pull three points clear at the top of the table.

Ad

Poland had to dig deep on Thursday when they fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands at the Feyenoord Stadion.

Before that, Urban’s side kicked off their quest for a third consecutive World Cup appearance with successive victories over Lithuania and Malta in March before suffering a 2-1 defeat against Finland in June’s reverse fixture.

Poland have picked up seven points from a possible 12 to sit second in the Group G standings, level with Finland and first-placed Netherlands, who have one game in hand.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Finland were denied a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to the World Cup qualifiers last time out when they fell to a 1-0 friendly defeat against Norway.

Jacob Friis’ men turn their focus to the qualifiers, where they have lost just one of their four games so far, which came on June 7, when they were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands on home turf.

While Finland will be looking to climb into first place this weekend, results on the road offer little optimism as they have failed to win eight of their last nine away games since March 2024.

Ad

Poland vs Finland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Poland have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having picked up 20 wins from the last 32 meetings between the two nations.

Finland have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Urban’s men are unbeaten in four of their five matches across all competitions in 2025, picking up three wins and one draw since the turn of the year.

Finland have failed to win eight of their most recent nine away games in all competitions, losing six and picking up two draws since March 2024.

Poland have lost just two of their last 10 competitive home games since March 2023 while picking up five wins and three draws in that time.

Ad

Poland vs Finland Prediction

Poland and Finland continue their quest for top spot in a highly competitive Group G, and we expect both sides to go all out at the Silesian Stadium.

Urban’s side have been utterly dominant in this fixture, and given the gulf in quality and depth between the two nations, we fancy them to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Poland 2-1 Finland

Ad

Poland vs Finland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Poland to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Poland’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More