Georgia vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Georgia and Bulgaria will be looking to bounce back from their opening-day defeat when they lock horns in Group E of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since June 2022, when they played out a goalless draw in the UEFA Nations League.

Georgia were denied a dream start to the World Cup qualifiers as they fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat against Turkey at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Thursday.

Before that, Willy Sagnol’s men were unbeaten in four straight games (3W, 1D), a run which saw them retain their spot in League B of the Nations League courtesy of a 9-1 aggregate victory over Armenia in the relegation/promotion playoff back in March.

While Georgia will be looking to get their qualifying campaign off and running, next up is the challenge of an opposing side who are unbeaten in six of their previous eight meetings since October 1994.

On the other hand, Bulgaria were outclassed and outplayed by Spain on Thursday when they fell to a 3-0 defeat in their Group E opener at the Vasil Levski National Stadium.

Ilian Iliev’s side have now failed to win their last six matches across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing four, including consecutive defeats against the Republic of Ireland in their two-legged Nations League promotion/relegation clash in March.

Bulgaria will need to be at their best at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena this weekend as they have failed to win 12 of their last 13 away matches across all competitions, losing six and claiming six draws since November 2022.

Georgia vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Bulgaria boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Georgia have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Georgia have failed to win five of their last seven competitive matches, losing four and claiming one draw since October 2024.

Bulgaria have managed just one win from their last eight competitive away games while losing four and picking up three draws since September 2022.

Georgia vs Bulgaria Prediction

The previous eight meetings between Georgia and Bulgaria have produced a staggering 33 goals and we anticipate another exciting contest as both sides look to bounce back from their opening-day defeat.

Georgia have proven tough to crack on home soil and we are backing them to come away with all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Georgia 3-1 Bulgaria

Georgia vs Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Georgia to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Georgia’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Bulgaria’s last five matches)

