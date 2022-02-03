What are Michael Jackson's kids names? All about his three children as they make rare red-carpet appearance at 'MJ: The Musical'

Michael Jackson’s children Paris, Prince, and Blanket were recently spotted together walking the red carpet on the opening night of MJ: The Musical at New York’s Neil Simon Theatre.

Model and singer Paris was seen in a long patterned red dress showing off her chest tattoos alongside bleached blonde hair. She completed her look with a double nose ring, boho bracelets, and burgundy suede boots.

Prince and Blanket also joined Paris on the occasion, wearing suits. Paris had also shared a few pictures and video clips with her brother Prince before the event along with a throwback photo of the three siblings while they were young.

In another picture, Paris posed with cousin TJ Jackson, son of Michael’s brother Tito Jackson.

MJ: The Musical is based on Michael Jackson’s story while he prepares for his Dangerous world tour. Dangerous was one of his highest-earning shows and collected around $140 million from 69 tour dates between 1992 and 1993.

Michael Jackson's role will be played by Broadway newcomer Myles Frost, and the show includes around 25 of the musical star’s biggest hits. It is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon.

Who are Michael Jackson's children?

Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009, from an overdose of the anesthetic drug Propofol. He was 50 years old at the time of his death.

The King of Pop left behind children Prince and Paris, who he shares with ex-wife Debbie Rowe. His third child, Blanket, was born through surrogacy and a Mexican nurse named Helena is believed to be his mother.

Michael Joseph ‘Prince’ Jackson Jr

Born on February 13, 1997, he is the oldest of Michael Jackson’s three children. He was nicknamed "Prince" when he was a baby and was taken care of by several nurses and nannies at Neverland Ranch.

Prince has appeared in many TV shows and as a guest correspondent on Entertainment Tonight. He and his sister Paris accepted their father’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2010.

He then founded the Heal Los Angeles charity to continue his father’s Heal the World initiatives. He is specifically interested in motorcycles and dogs and likes to travel a lot.

Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson

Paris Jackson has appeared in various movies and TV shows (Image via Getty Images/Bruce Glikas)

Born on April 3, 1998, Paris Jackson was named after the city where she was conceived. Paris is a famous model, actress, singer, and musician.

She made her acting debut with a guest role in the musical drama television series Star in 2017. She then made her feature film debut with the 2018 crime comedy film Gringo.

Paris played the role of Becky in the third season of the VH1 slasher television series Scream. She appeared as Jesus in the 2021 drama film Habit and signed a deal with Republic Records.

Paris’ first single Let Down was released in October 2020 followed by her debut album, Wilted, in November 2020. She was then cast in an undisclosed role in the tenth season of American Horror Story and played the role of Maya in the spinoff series, American Horror Stories.

Prince Michael ‘Blanket’ Jackson II

Prince was born through surrogacy (Image via Instagram/bigisjackson)

Known by the nickname Blanket, he revealed in 2017 that he is now known as Bigi. Michael’s brother Tito became Prince’s sole guardian the same year.

Born on February 21, 2002, Prince became a familiar face to the public when his father dangled him over a balcony railing in Berlin. The 19-year-old is currently attending Buckley School and is interested in martial arts and video games.

