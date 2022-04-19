aespa will be making history and releasing a new song at Coachella 2022

On April 19, SM Entertainment announced that aespa would perform at America’s biggest music festival, Coachella 2022, on April 23.

With this invitation, the Savage girl group is the first-ever K-pop girl group to perform on Coachella’s main stage. The news is not to be confused with BLACKPINK, who performed at the Sahara stage, not the main event, in 2019.

The four-member girl group was often touted as monster rookies for topping every major chart and going viral with their highly addictive songs. From TikTok videos to senior idols dancing to the tune of Next Level, the group solidified its position as one of the most prominent fourth-generation girl groups.

aespa confirmed to perform at Coachella, will be releasing a new song

America’s biggest music festival, Coachella, is turning out to be a thrilling festival for K-pop fans. Coachella saw the return of legendary girl group 2NE1’s reunion, which disbanded in 2016, with Jackson Wang making history with his debut on the main stage.

SM Entertainment’s girl group will be another K-pop act that will go down in history. The Savage singers are the first K-pop girl group to perform on Coachella’s main stage.

They will be performing their hit songs Black Mamba, Next Level, and Savage. SM Entertainment also announced that they would be singing an unreleased track.

aespa will be performing at Coachella 2022 on the evening of April 23 local time and April 24 Korean Standard Time. The performance will air live on Coachella’s YouTube channel.

Coachella isn’t the first time the four-member girl group will be performing in the United States. Previously, the girl group was invited to perform SAVAGE at the 2021 Macy’s Parade.

However, it will be their first concert performance. The upcoming concert performance will also be the girl group’s biggest performance.

The chart-topping aespa celebrated its first debut anniversary in November last year, making them only a year-and-a-half-old group.

Fans’ reaction to the group being invited to Coachella 2022 was full of enthusiasm as they now join the likes of EPIK HIGH, BLACKPINK, 2NE1, and Jackson Wang to be the only K-pop acts to perform at America’s biggest music festival.

Coachella is a multi-weekend festival headlined by world-famous artists such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and The Weeknd. Performances on April 23 will also include Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, and Conan Gray, among others.

