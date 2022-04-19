Jackson Wang’s unhinged performance at Coachella 2022 stuns fans

Coachella lit up with Ahgases’ (GOT7's fandom) screams as Jackson Wang, a soloist and GOT7 member, took to the stage to perform several of his hit songs along with his new single, Blow.

On April 17, the popular music festival became his playground as the audience screamed the loudest and flashed their Ahgabongs (GOT7 lightsticks) with enthusiasm during his performance. The event's highlight was the idol taking off his vest and flaunting his ripped physique.

Jackson Wang becomes the first-ever male K-pop idol and Chinese rapper to perform at Coachella’s main stage

On April 17, Jackson Wang, GOT7’s rapper, soloist, entrepreneur, and fashionista, made history as the first male K-pop idol and Chinese artist to perform at Coachella. The idol gave energetic performances and flaunted his new look, coupled with a clear look at his toned abs.

The Chinese rapper performed towards the end of the concert as part of 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever's set. He entered the stage with his silver hair, navy blue suit and attention-grabbing red gloves. His raspy raps and growls elicited strong reactions from the audience as well.

Green lightsticks called Ahgabongs were spotted in the audience, and so were Jackys, the idol’s dedicated fanbase.

The Chinese rapper gave electrifying performances for 100 Ways, California, and Blow, with the last one being part of his upcoming project titled MAGIC MAN, which seems to be in collaboration with 88rising. He also performed an unreleased song.

The choreography for the chorus included the idol playing an air guitar on a dancer’s body. The sensuous performance was one of the most talked about topics on Twitter for Ahgases.

Another highlight of Jackson Wang’s debut at Coachella 2022 was him performing a song while shirtless. The GOT7 rapper is known for his unabashed performances, and he gave fans a taste of the same, making his Coachella debut an unforgettable experience for them.

kristel¨ @bambammie21



Well Bambam being the first kpop act & male idol to perform at NBA half time. Jackson being the first chinese artist to perform at Coachella Main Stage! GOT7 KEEP ON MAKING HISTORY THIS YEAR 2022 What's your biggest flex as an ahgase?Well Bambam being the first kpop act & male idol to perform at NBA half time. Jackson being the first chinese artist to perform at Coachella Main Stage!GOT7 KEEP ON MAKING HISTORY THIS YEAR 2022 What's your biggest flex as an ahgase?Well Bambam being the first kpop act & male idol to perform at NBA half time. Jackson being the first chinese artist to perform at Coachella Main Stage! 🔥❤ GOT7 KEEP ON MAKING HISTORY THIS YEAR 2022 😌 https://t.co/JT0oOpQZPo

wang ˢⁿᵉᵃᵏʸ @sneakyseunie JACKSON WANG performs new song at Coachella! JACKSON WANG performs new song at Coachella! https://t.co/ff8oN25Iew

ʟᴏɴᴅᴏɴ 王 @poiseunwang : "This is the moment of history. This is Magic Man. This is Jackson Wang from China."



FIRST CHINESE ARTIST TO PERFORM AT COACHELLA MAIN STAGE LET'S GOOO !!!



Coachella

#JacksonWang #Coachella2022 : "This is the moment of history. This is Magic Man. This is Jackson Wang from China."FIRST CHINESE ARTIST TO PERFORM AT COACHELLA MAIN STAGE LET'S GOOO !!! #JacksonWang Coachella 👑: "This is the moment of history. This is Magic Man. This is Jackson Wang from China." FIRST CHINESE ARTIST TO PERFORM AT COACHELLA MAIN STAGE LET'S GOOO !!!#JacksonWangCoachella #JacksonWang #Coachella2022 https://t.co/Qp7vsSjZ8D

JACKSON COACHELLA!!! @wanggayee this is gonna be a meme this is gonna be a meme https://t.co/iJQusoEkP4

Meanwhile, speculation for a full-group GOT7 comeback has been going around for a while. BamBam, the Thai rapper of the group, held his fan meeting, BamBam THE 2ND PREMIUM LIVE THAILAND, on the same day as Coachella, and gave a shout out to his hyung for making history.

Ghada (Fan 💎) @GhaDaJW

I’m really so proud of GOT7. Last week I performed in the NBA halftime show. Today Jackson hyung is performing at Coachella. I’m so proud of Jackson and all fans who support us to this point.

“

Coachella @JacksonWang852

I’m really so proud of GOT7. Last week I performed in the NBA halftime show. Today Jackson hyung is performing at Coachella. I’m so proud of Jackson and all fans who support us to this point. #JacksonWang Coachella #JacksonWang “I’m really so proud of GOT7. Last week I performed in the NBA halftime show. Today Jackson hyung is performing at Coachella. I’m so proud of Jackson and all fans who support us to this point.“ #JacksonWangCoachella #JacksonWang @JacksonWang852 https://t.co/tu9nyuD6oC

GOT7 left JYP Entertainment in January last year but did not disband. They continue to remain as a group, while moving forward in their respective solo careers. The move is now called "pulling a GOT7" in the K-pop industry, where a group can leave a company and remain active as one.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan