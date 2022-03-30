Jackson Wang arrives in a mysterious elevator in ‘Blow’ teasers

With nearly 12 hours to go before Jackson Wang’s Blow premieres, the artist released dramatic music video teasers to raise anticipation. The teasers show people lying around, engulfed in mysterious smoke, with an eerie atmosphere. An elevator comes into play as the smoke starts to dissipate.

As the elevator doors open, the GOT7 rapper stands in the middle with a powerful stance, dressed in an open jacket and a slightly bruised neck.

For Ahgases, GOT7’s fandom, the news comes as a surprise. With Mark Tuan back in South Korea, fans were waiting for a full group comeback. However, they were treated to some solo releases by Mark Tuan, JAY B, and the Hong Kong rapper.

Jackson Wang releases eerie music video teasers for new English single Blow

GOT’s Jackson Wang is making a solo comeback with an English single titled Blow. The idol, majorly active as a soloist, is a rapper, singer, designer, entrepreneur, television host, and even a creative director of his fashion label Team Wang. The multilingual and multi-talented artist dropped two music video teasers for Blow on March 29 and 30.

The first Blow teaser shows a room full of ruined furniture, with the highlight being the elevator. The clip shows a horde of people spread across the room, unconscious. People seem to be inhaling some mysterious smoke through their mouths. The smoke does its charm as the next scene seems reminiscent of a horde of zombies. The clip ends on the mysterious elevator scene.

The second teaser shows why the elevator is important. The clip follows the ride from ground 0 to ten, taking its sweet time with zoomed-in scenes to create more curiosity.

Towards the end, the doors open up to reveal Jackson Wang in a ragged shirt and jacket with a serious expression. He looks like someone who has arrived after a messy fight with people and is well on his way to having another one.

The GOT7 rapper’s tweet and 88rising, an Asian-American label, shared the teasers with ‘Magic Man,’ leading to talks of them having collaborated for the upcoming single.

Meanwhile, the idol will be releasing the music video for Blow through a YouTube premiere on March 31 at midnight EST. The thumbnail of the premiere is as dramatic and eerie as the teasers too. The idol with his silver hair and sharp eyes, is surrounded by mysterious women.

The Hong Kong rapper has also been active behind-the-scenes. In January, he treated fans to an animated music video of 王嘉尔 JACKSON WANG. The rapper wore his heart on his sleeves for the song. He mapped his journey of starting as a foreigner in South Korea, hiding his loneliness from his parents to having PANTHEPACK under his self-established label.

