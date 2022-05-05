Thundercat Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American singer-songwriter Thundercat has announced a number of North American headlining tour dates. He will perform between July and September in cities including Las Vegas, Vancouver, Milwaukee, Richmond, New Orleans, and Houston. The artist had separately announced opening stints for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who will be undertaking a global tour later this year.

The tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Thundercat 2022 tour dates revealed

July 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

July 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

July 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi's Stadium*

July 30 – St. Helena, CA – Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa

July 31 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium*

August 3 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park*

August 4 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

August 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

August 8 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

August 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park*

August 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium*

August 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*

August 16 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium*

August 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field*

August 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*

August 23 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

August 24 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

August 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

August 27 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

August 28 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

August 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium*

September 1 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium*

September 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*

September 4 – Richmond, VA – The National

September 6 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

September 8 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park*

September 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

September 12 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

September 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium*

September 16 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

September 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*

September 20 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

September 22 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

September 24 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

September 25 – Bentonville, AR – FORMAT Festival

(supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers*)

(supporting Khruangbin^)

More about Thundercat

Thundercat or Stephen Lee Bruner is an American bass guitarist, singer, songwriter, and actor from Los Angeles.

In 2016, Thundercat won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his work on the track These Walls from the album To Pimp a Butterfly. In 2020, Thundercat released his fourth studio album titled It Is What It Is, which earned him a Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Thundercat made his acting debut in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. His 2021 song Satellite appeared on the soundtrack of the final season of Issa Rae's Insecure.

