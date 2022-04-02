Red Hot Chilli Peppers receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

American rock band Red Hot Chilli Peppers received a star on the Walk of Fame on Thursday in the presence of hundreds of fans. Celebrities including Woody Harrelson, George Clinton and Bob Forrest were present during the band's induction ceremony. They gave speeches as the Red Hot Chili Peppers received the 2,717th star on the Walk of Fame.

Speaking to reporters, frontman Anthony Kiedis said:

“To me, this is not a story of individuals. I love Chad, I love Flea, I love John, greatly. They are amazingly talented. Something happens when we come together which is much greater than the individual parts. The sum total of our parts is that we were able to find something that we love doing and communicate with the entire world."

He further added:

"We started off playing dive bars up and down this street and making a handful of people dance.We stuck together as a team and as a band, and now we can make everybody dance and feel joy.”

Red Hot Chilli Peppers release their 12th album, Unlimited Love

Red Hot Chilli Peppers were honoured with the Walk of Fame induction a day before the release of their album, Unlimited Love. It is the 12th album by the band and was released on April 1, 2022 through Warner Records.

It is produced by Rick Rubin, who has worked previously with the band in the late '90s and early 2000s. It also reunites the band with guitarist John Frusciante, who left in 2009 and rejoined in 2019, replacing Josh Klinghoffer. The band now thus consists of Anthony Kiedis (lead vocals), Flea (bass), Chad Smith (drummer), and John Frusciante (guitarist).

In February this year, the band released the first single, Black Summer which became the Chili Peppers' fourteenth number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. Another single These Are the Ways was released in March 2022.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers 2022 World Tour

Red Hot Chilli Peppers are set to hit the road with a global tour that will take place in three UK stadiums this summer, including Manchester Emirates Old Trafford on June 22, London Stadium on June 25 and Glasgow Bellahouston Park on July 1. They will perform in the United States from July 23 through September. More details are available on the band's official website as well as Ticketmaster.

