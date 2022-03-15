Pearl Jam Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, price, dates and more

American rock band Pearl Jam will perform from May through September at various locations for their rescheduled North America and Europe tour. The tour was previously scheduled for 2020, but was postponed against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Pearl Jam’s tour comes after Gigaton, their eleventh studio album, released nearly seven years after their last album. The album also took the most time to complete, and is the longest out of all Pearl Jam OSTs.

Josh Klinghoffer, who was previously with Red Hot Chili Peppers, will join the band as a touring member in the USA and Canada and will perform his solo project, Pluralone.

White Reaper, Pixies, Idles and Shame will also perform with the band at various stops in Europe; the leg of the tour that is likely to take place in June and July.

The ticket presale for eligible Ten Club members has started and all public tickets will be open for verified registration on March 27 at 10 PM PT. Fans can register for the tickets here. The Verified Fan Onsale begins March 29 at 10am local time.

Pearl Jam Tour 2022 dates

The dates and venues for the upcoming tour are listed below:

May 3, 2022 -- San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

May 6, 2022 -- Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

May 7, 2022 -- Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

May 9, 2022 -- Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena

May 12, 2022 -- Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

May 13, 2022 -- Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

May 16, 2022 -- Fresno, CA at Save Mart Arena

May 18, 2022 -- Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

May 20, 2022 -- Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 1, 2022 -- Quebec City, QC at Videotron Centre

September 3, 2022 -- Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

September 6, 2022 -- Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Centre

September 8, 2022 -- Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

September 11, 2022 -- New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

September 14, 2022 -- Camden, NJ at Waterfront Music Pavilion

September 16, 2022 -- Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

September 18, 2022 -- St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

September 20, 2022 -- Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

September 22, 2022 -- Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Pearl Jam performed at the Sea Hear Now Festival in September last year where they performed the single Dance Of The Clairvoyants from Gigaton as well as other tracks from the album, including Quick Escape, Seven O'clock, Never Destination, Superblood Wolfmoon, and Take The Long Way.

Meanwhile, the lead vocalist of the band Eddie Vedder will release his Ukulele songs on May 6, for the first time since 2011.

