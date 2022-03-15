Pearl Jam Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, price, dates and more

American rock band Pearl Jam will perform from May through September at various locations for their rescheduled North America and Europe tour. The tour was previously scheduled for 2020, but was postponed against the backdrop of the pandemic.
Pearl Jam’s tour comes after Gigaton, their eleventh studio album, released nearly seven years after their last album. The album also took the most time to complete, and is the longest out of all Pearl Jam OSTs.
Josh Klinghoffer, who was previously with Red Hot Chili Peppers, will join the band as a touring member in the USA and Canada and will perform his solo project, Pluralone.
White Reaper, Pixies, Idles and Shame will also perform with the band at various stops in Europe; the leg of the tour that is likely to take place in June and July.
The ticket presale for eligible Ten Club members has started and all public tickets will be open for verified registration on March 27 at 10 PM PT. Fans can register for the tickets here. The Verified Fan Onsale begins March 29 at 10am local time.
Pearl Jam Tour 2022 dates
The dates and venues for the upcoming tour are listed below:
- May 3, 2022 -- San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena
- May 6, 2022 -- Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
- May 7, 2022 -- Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
- May 9, 2022 -- Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena
- May 12, 2022 -- Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena
- May 13, 2022 -- Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena
- May 16, 2022 -- Fresno, CA at Save Mart Arena
- May 18, 2022 -- Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
- May 20, 2022 -- Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- September 1, 2022 -- Quebec City, QC at Videotron Centre
- September 3, 2022 -- Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre
- September 6, 2022 -- Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Centre
- September 8, 2022 -- Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
- September 11, 2022 -- New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
- September 14, 2022 -- Camden, NJ at Waterfront Music Pavilion
- September 16, 2022 -- Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
- September 18, 2022 -- St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center
- September 20, 2022 -- Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center
- September 22, 2022 -- Denver, CO at Ball Arena
Pearl Jam performed at the Sea Hear Now Festival in September last year where they performed the single Dance Of The Clairvoyants from Gigaton as well as other tracks from the album, including Quick Escape, Seven O'clock, Never Destination, Superblood Wolfmoon, and Take The Long Way.
Meanwhile, the lead vocalist of the band Eddie Vedder will release his Ukulele songs on May 6, for the first time since 2011.