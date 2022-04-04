2022 Grammy Awards: Full list of winners

The 64th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

A number of celebrities and legends from the world of music attended the event, which was hosted by Trevor Noah.

Stars like Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, BTS, John Legend, Justin Bieber, and Silk Sonic were in attendance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. They were also nominated for their work. However, not all of them won.

Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters, and Brothers Osborne were among the artists who bagged awards on the night.

Grammy Awards 2022 nominees and winners

Here is a list of all the nominees and winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards:

Record of the Year at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Leave the Door Open , Silk Sonic

I Still Have Faith in You, ABBA

Freedom, Jon Batiste

I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo

Album of the Year at Grammy Awards

WINNER: We Are , Jon Batiste

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett, and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Song of the Year (for songwriters)

WINNER: Leave the Door Open , Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Bad Habits, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, and Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise, Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry, and Hailey Whitters

Drivers License, Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo

Fight for You, Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Kiss Me More, Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii Solána Rowe and David Sprecher

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill, and Roy Lenzo

Peaches, Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha Fury King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman, and Keavan Yazdani

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth

Best New Artist at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: Drivers License , Olivia Rodrigo

Anyone, Justin Bieber

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Kiss Me More , Doja Cat featuring SZA

I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Lonely, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Butter, BTS

Higher Power, Coldplay

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Love for Sale , Tony Bennett, and Lady Gaga

'Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi

That’s Life, Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Sour , Olivia Rodrigo

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: Making a Fire , Foo Fighters

Shot in the Dark, AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A), Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U, Chris Cornell

Ohms, Deftones

Best Rock Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Medicine at Midnight , Foo Fighters

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Best Rock Song at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Waiting on a War , Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, Songwriters (Foo Fighters)

All My Favorite Songs, Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Ilsey Juber, Songwriters (Weezer)

The Bandit, Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill, and Nathan Followill, Songwriters (Kings of Leon)

Distance, Wolfgang Van Halen, Songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

Find My Way, Paul McCartney, Songwriter (Paul McCartney)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Alive , Rufus Du Sol

Hero, Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom, Oalufur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Before, James Blake

Heartbreak, Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It, Caribou

The Business, Tiesto

Best Dance/Electronic Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Subconsciously , Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgment, Ten City

Best Rap Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Call Me If You Get Lost , Tyler, the Creator

The Off-Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King’s Disease II, Nas

Donda, Kanye West

Best Rap Song at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Jail , Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

Bath Salts, Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones, and Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas)

Best Friend, Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas, and Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

Family Ties, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour, and Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

My Life, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph and Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Younger Me , Brothers Osborne

If I Didn’t Love You, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Glad You Exist, Dan + Shay

Chasing After You, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home), Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Song Written for Visual Media

WINNER: All Eyes On Me [From Inside], Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

Agatha All Along [From Wandavision: Episode 7], Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall, and Gerald White)

All I Know So Far [From Pink: All I Know So Far], Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)

Fight For You [From Judas and the Black Messiah], Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect], Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, and Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

Speak Now [From One Night in Miami…], Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom, Jr., Songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Best Music Video at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Freedom , (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

Shot in the Dark, (AC/DC); David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

I Get a Kick Out of You, (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga); Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell, and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

Peaches, (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon); Collin Tilley, video director

Happier Than Ever, (Billie Eilish); Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson, and David Moore, video producers

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), (Lil Nas X); Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina, and Saul Levitz, video producers

Good 4 U, (Olivia Rodrigo); Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez, and Tiffany Suh, video producers

Best Metal Performance at Grammy Awards

WINNER: The Alien , Dream Theater

Genesis, Deftones

Amazonia, Gojira

Pushing the Tides, Mastodon

The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition), Rob Zombie

Best Melodic Rap Performance at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Hurricane , Kanye West ft. The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Pride. Is. The. Devil, J. Cole ft. Lil Baby

Need To Know, Doja Cat

Industry Baby, Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

WusYaName, Tyler, The Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dollar $ign

Best Alternative Music Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Daddy’s Home , St. Vincent

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Best R&B Performance at Grammy Awards

WINNERS (tie): Leave the Door Open , Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings , Jazmine Sullivan

Lost You, Snoh Aalegra

Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Damage, H.E.R.

Best Traditional R&B Performance at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Fight for You , H.E.R .

. I Need You, Jon Batiste

Bring It on Home to Me, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again, Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

How Much Can a Heart Take, Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best Progressive R&B Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Table for Two , Lucky Daye

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something to Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

Best R&B Song at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Leave the Door Open , Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Damage, Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick, and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Good Days, Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe, and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)Heartbreak Anniversary, Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas, and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

Pick Up Your Feelings, Denisia Blue June Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany Chi Coney, Michael Holmes, and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best R&B Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Heaux Tales , Jazmine Sullivan

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Tree Falls , Taylor Eigsti

Double Dealin, Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal

The Garden, Rachel Eckroth

At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri

Best Latin Pop Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Mendó , Alex Cuba

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Best New Age Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Divine Tides , Stewart Copeland, and Ricky Kej

Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, and Tom Eaton

Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

Night + Day, Opium Moon

Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan

Best Jazz Vocal Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Songwrights Apothecary Lab , Esperanza Spalding

Generations, The Baylor Project

Superblue, Kurt Elling, and Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon

Flor, Gretchen Parlato

Best Jazz Instrumental Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Skyline , Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul, Jon Batiste

Absence, Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

Akoustic Band Live, Chick Corea, John Patitucci, and Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny

Best Latin Jazz Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Mirror Mirror , Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland, Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Never Lost , CeCe Winans

Voice of God, Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore

Joyful, Dante Bowe

Help, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

Wait on You, Elevation Worship, and Maverick City Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER: Believe For It , CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans, and Mitch Wong, songwriters

We Win, Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile, and H.E.R., songwriters

Man of Your Word, Chandler Moore, and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess, and Chandler Moore, songwriters

Jireh, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore, and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Believe for It , CeCe Winans

Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live at the Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds, and Mali Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Old Church Basement , Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

No Stranger, Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel and New Breed

The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe

Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: My Savior , Carrie Underwood

Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.

That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Songs For the Times, The Isaacs

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Origen , Juanes

Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico

Calambre, Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: A Mis 80’s , Vicente Fernández

Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas

Seis, Mon Laferte

Un Canto por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER: Salswing! , Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola

Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live in Peru, Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Cry , Jon Batiste

Love and Regret, Billy Strings

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and Béla Fleck

Same Devil, Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

Nightflyer, Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Cry , Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Avalon, Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson, and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)

Call Me a Fool, Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)

Diamond Studded Shoes, Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Yola, songwriters (Yola)

Nightflyer, Jeremy Lindsay, and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: Native Sons , Los Lobos

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand For Myself, Yola

Best Bluegrass Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: My Bluegrass Heart , Béla Fleck

Renewal, Billy Strings

A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: I Be Trying , Cedric Burnside

100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop, and Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Take Me Back, Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: 662 , Christone Kingfish Ingram

Delta Kream, The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up, Steve Cropper

Best Folk Album at Grammy Awards

WINNER: They’re Calling Me Home , Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History, Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham

Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

WINNER: Kau Ka Pe’a , Kalani Pe’a

Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People, Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco

Best Reggae Album

WINNER: Beauty in the Silence , Soja

Pamoja, Etana

Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin, Sean Paul

Royal, Jesse Royal

10, Spice

Best Global Music Album

WINNER: Mother Nature , Angelique Kidjo

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho and Friends

Legacy +, Femi Kuti, and Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Children’s Music Album

WINNER: A Colorful World , Falu

Actívate, 123 Andrés

All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective

Black to the Future, Pierce Freelon

Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz, and the Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album

WINNER: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis, Don Cheadle

Aftermath, Levar Burton

Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy

8:46, Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land, Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: Sincerely Louis C.K. , Louis C.K.

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford

Evolution, Chelsea Handler

Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze

Zero _ Given, Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical , Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber, and Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers, Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater, Producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From The North Country, Simon Hale, Conor Mcpherson, and Dean Sharenow, Producers (Bob Dylan, composer, and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording), Cameron Mackintosh, Lee Mccutcheon, and Stephenmetcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel, and Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri, and Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer, and lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

WINNER: The United States vs. Billie Holiday , Andra Day

Cruella, (Various Artists)

Dear Evan Hansen, (Various Artists)

In The Heights, (Various Artists)

One Night In Miami…, (Various Artists)

Respect, Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1, (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

WINNER (tie): The Queen’s Gambit , Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul , Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross, composers

Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer

Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Music Film

WINNER: Summer of Soul , (Various Artists); Ahmir Questlove Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, and Joseph Patel, video producers.

Inside, (Bo Burnham); Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer.

David Byrne’s American Utopia, (David Byrne); Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne and Spike Lee, video producers.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, (Billie Eilish); Patrick Osborne and Robert Rodriguez, video directors.

Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui, (Jimi Hendrix); John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott, and George Scott, video producers.

The 2022 Grammy Awards aired live on CBS at 8.00 pm ET on April 3. The show was also streamed on Paramount Plus.

