2022 Grammy Awards: Full list of winners

The 64th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
A number of celebrities and legends from the world of music attended the event, which was hosted by Trevor Noah.
Stars like Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, BTS, John Legend, Justin Bieber, and Silk Sonic were in attendance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. They were also nominated for their work. However, not all of them won.
Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters, and Brothers Osborne were among the artists who bagged awards on the night.
Grammy Awards 2022 nominees and winners
Here is a list of all the nominees and winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards:
Record of the Year at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic
- I Still Have Faith in You, ABBA
- Freedom, Jon Batiste
- I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Right on Time, Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
- Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo
Album of the Year at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: We Are, Jon Batiste
- Love for Sale, Tony Bennett, and Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
- Montero, Lil Nas X
- Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore, Taylor Swift
- Donda, Kanye West
Song of the Year (for songwriters)
- WINNER: Leave the Door Open, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- Bad Habits, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, and Ed Sheeran
- A Beautiful Noise, Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry, and Hailey Whitters
- Drivers License, Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight for You, Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
- Kiss Me More, Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii Solána Rowe and David Sprecher
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill, and Roy Lenzo
- Peaches, Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha Fury King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman, and Keavan Yazdani
- Right on Time, Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth
Best New Artist at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
- WINNER: Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo
- Anyone, Justin Bieber
- Right on Time, Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Positions, Ariana Grande
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- WINNER: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA
- I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Lonely, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
- Butter, BTS
- Higher Power, Coldplay
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- WINNER: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett, and Lady Gaga
- 'Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones
- A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly
- Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi
- That’s Life, Willie Nelson
- A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
- WINNER: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Positions, Ariana Grande
Best Rock Performance
- WINNER: Making a Fire, Foo Fighters
- Shot in the Dark, AC/DC
- Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A), Black Pumas
- Nothing Compares 2 U, Chris Cornell
- Ohms, Deftones
Best Rock Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
- Power Up, AC/DC
- Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A, Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell
- McCartney III, Paul McCartney
Best Rock Song at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Waiting on a War, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, Songwriters (Foo Fighters)
- All My Favorite Songs, Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Ilsey Juber, Songwriters (Weezer)
- The Bandit, Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill, and Nathan Followill, Songwriters (Kings of Leon)
- Distance, Wolfgang Van Halen, Songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
- Find My Way, Paul McCartney, Songwriter (Paul McCartney)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Alive, Rufus Du Sol
- Hero, Afrojack & David Guetta
- Loom, Oalufur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
- Before, James Blake
- Heartbreak, Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- You Can Do It, Caribou
- The Business, Tiesto
Best Dance/Electronic Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Subconsciously, Black Coffee
- Fallen Embers, Illenium
- Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer
- Shockwave, Marshmello
- Free Love, Sylvan Esso
- Judgment, Ten City
Best Rap Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
- The Off-Season, J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy, Drake
- King’s Disease II, Nas
- Donda, Kanye West
Best Rap Song at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Jail, Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)
- Bath Salts, Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones, and Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas)
- Best Friend, Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas, and Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)
- Family Ties, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour, and Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)
- My Life, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph and Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Younger Me, Brothers Osborne
- If I Didn’t Love You, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- Glad You Exist, Dan + Shay
- Chasing After You, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
- Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home), Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- WINNER: All Eyes On Me [From Inside], Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
- Agatha All Along [From Wandavision: Episode 7], Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall, and Gerald White)
- All I Know So Far [From Pink: All I Know So Far], Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)
- Fight For You [From Judas and the Black Messiah], Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect], Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, and Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
- Speak Now [From One Night in Miami…], Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom, Jr., Songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Best Music Video at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Freedom, (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer
- Shot in the Dark, (AC/DC); David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer
- I Get a Kick Out of You, (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga); Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell, and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers
- Peaches, (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon); Collin Tilley, video director
- Happier Than Ever, (Billie Eilish); Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson, and David Moore, video producers
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name), (Lil Nas X); Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina, and Saul Levitz, video producers
- Good 4 U, (Olivia Rodrigo); Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez, and Tiffany Suh, video producers
Best Metal Performance at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: The Alien, Dream Theater
- Genesis, Deftones
- Amazonia, Gojira
- Pushing the Tides, Mastodon
- The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition), Rob Zombie
Best Melodic Rap Performance at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Hurricane, Kanye West ft. The Weeknd & Lil Baby
- Pride. Is. The. Devil, J. Cole ft. Lil Baby
- Need To Know, Doja Cat
- Industry Baby, Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow
- WusYaName, Tyler, The Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dollar $ign
Best Alternative Music Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent
- Shore, Fleet Foxes
- If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
- Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
- Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
Best R&B Performance at Grammy Awards
- WINNERS (tie): Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan
- Lost You, Snoh Aalegra
- Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Damage, H.E.R.
Best Traditional R&B Performance at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Fight for You, H.E.R.
- I Need You, Jon Batiste
- Bring It on Home to Me, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
- Born Again, Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper
- How Much Can a Heart Take, Lucky Daye featuring Yebba
Best Progressive R&B Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Table for Two, Lucky Daye
- New Light, Eric Bellinger
- Something to Say, Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
- Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego
Best R&B Song at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Leave the Door Open, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- Damage, Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick, and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Good Days, Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe, and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)Heartbreak Anniversary, Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas, and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
- Pick Up Your Feelings, Denisia Blue June Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany Chi Coney, Michael Holmes, and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Best R&B Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
- Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra
- We Are, Jon Batiste
- Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges
- Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
- Double Dealin, Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal
- The Garden, Rachel Eckroth
- At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band
- Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri
Best Latin Pop Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Mendó, Alex Cuba
- Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
- Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
- Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
- Mis Manos, Camilo
- Revelación, Selena Gomez
Best New Age Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland, and Ricky Kej
- Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, and Tom Eaton
- Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
- Night + Day, Opium Moon
- Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan
Best Jazz Vocal Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
- Generations, The Baylor Project
- Superblue, Kurt Elling, and Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon
- Flor, Gretchen Parlato
Best Jazz Instrumental Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul, Jon Batiste
- Absence, Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet
- Akoustic Band Live, Chick Corea, John Patitucci, and Dave Weckl
- Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny
Best Latin Jazz Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
- The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez
- Virtual Birdland, Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet
- El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
Best Gospel Performance/Song at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Never Lost, CeCe Winans
- Voice of God, Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore
- Joyful, Dante Bowe
- Help, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
- Wait on You, Elevation Worship, and Maverick City Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- WINNER: Believe For It, CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans, and Mitch Wong, songwriters
- We Win, Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters
- Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile, and H.E.R., songwriters
- Man of Your Word, Chandler Moore, and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess, and Chandler Moore, songwriters
- Jireh, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore, and Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Believe for It, CeCe Winans
- Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live at the Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music
- Jonny X Mali: Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds, and Mali Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
- No Stranger, Natalie Grant
- Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel and New Breed
- The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe
- Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: My Savior, Carrie Underwood
- Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.
- That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band
- Keeping On, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
- Songs For the Times, The Isaacs
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Origen, Juanes
- Deja, Bomba Estéreo
- Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico
- Calambre, Nathy Peluso
- El Madrileño, C. Tangana
- Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernández
- Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas
- Seis, Mon Laferte
- Un Canto por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade
- Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
- WINNER: Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
- Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola
- Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Live in Peru, Tony Succar
Best American Roots Performance at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Cry, Jon Batiste
- Love and Regret, Billy Strings
- I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and Béla Fleck
- Same Devil, Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
- Nightflyer, Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Cry, Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- Avalon, Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson, and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)
- Call Me a Fool, Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)
- Diamond Studded Shoes, Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Yola, songwriters (Yola)
- Nightflyer, Jeremy Lindsay, and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: Native Sons, Los Lobos
- Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
- Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
- Outside Child, Allison Russell
- Stand For Myself, Yola
Best Bluegrass Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck
- Renewal, Billy Strings
- A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
- Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
- Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
- 100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop, and Charlie Musselwhite
- Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler
- Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
- Take Me Back, Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: 662, Christone Kingfish Ingram
- Delta Kream, The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown
- Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
- Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
- Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
Best Folk Album at Grammy Awards
- WINNER: They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
- One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
- Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
- Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- WINNER: Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a
- Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
- Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
- My People, Cha Wa
- Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco
Best Reggae Album
- WINNER: Beauty in the Silence, Soja
- Pamoja, Etana
- Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan
- Live N Livin, Sean Paul
- Royal, Jesse Royal
- 10, Spice
Best Global Music Album
- WINNER: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
- Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni
- East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho and Friends
- Legacy +, Femi Kuti, and Made Kuti
- Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- WINNER: Jack Antonoff
- Rogét Chahayed
- Mike Elizondo
- Hit-Boy
- Ricky Reed
Best Children’s Music Album
- WINNER: A Colorful World, Falu
- Actívate, 123 Andrés
- All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective
- Black to the Future, Pierce Freelon
- Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz, and the Family Jam Band
Best Spoken Word Album
- WINNER: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis, Don Cheadle
- Aftermath, Levar Burton
- Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy
- 8:46, Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman
- A Promised Land, Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album
- WINNER: Sincerely Louis C.K., Louis C.K.
- The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
- Evolution, Chelsea Handler
- Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
- The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
- Zero _ Given, Kevin Hart
Best Musical Theater Album
- WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
- Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber, and Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
- Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers, Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater, Producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
- Girl From The North Country, Simon Hale, Conor Mcpherson, and Dean Sharenow, Producers (Bob Dylan, composer, and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
- Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording), Cameron Mackintosh, Lee Mccutcheon, and Stephenmetcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel, and Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
- Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri, and Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer, and lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- WINNER: The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
- Cruella, (Various Artists)
- Dear Evan Hansen, (Various Artists)
- In The Heights, (Various Artists)
- One Night In Miami…, (Various Artists)
- Respect, Jennifer Hudson
- Schmigadoon! Episode 1, (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- WINNER (tie): The Queen’s Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
- Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross, composers
- Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer
- The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Music Film
- WINNER: Summer of Soul, (Various Artists); Ahmir Questlove Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, and Joseph Patel, video producers.
- Inside, (Bo Burnham); Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer.
- David Byrne’s American Utopia, (David Byrne); Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne and Spike Lee, video producers.
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, (Billie Eilish); Patrick Osborne and Robert Rodriguez, video directors.
- Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui, (Jimi Hendrix); John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott, and George Scott, video producers.
The 2022 Grammy Awards aired live on CBS at 8.00 pm ET on April 3. The show was also streamed on Paramount Plus.