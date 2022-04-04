×
Create
Notifications

2022 Grammy Awards: How did Billie Eilish pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins? Fans appreciate the singer’s gesture

Billie Eilish performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where she is nominated for many awards. (Image via recordingacademy/Instagram)
Billie Eilish performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where she is nominated for many awards. (Image via recordingacademy/Instagram)
Sushmita Sen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 04, 2022 08:14 AM IST
Feature

The 2022 Grammy Awards has featured multiple A-list performers so far, including Billie Eilish, who performed Happier Than Ever. It is the 20-year-old's third year at the music awards show.

Fans not only loved Eilish's performance, but they also lauded her for paying tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters drummer passed away at 50 on March 25 during the band's tour in Bogota, Colombia.

Eilish wore a loose T-shirt with Hawkins’ picture on it as she performed with her brother Finneas.

Fans laud Billie Eilish’s subtle tribute to late Taylor Hawkins

VIDEO: Billie Eilish stuns with a performance of her title track from her latest album, "Happier Than Ever" at the #Grammys https://t.co/xrST5k9qN0

As soon as Billie Eilish appeared on stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the first thing the audience noticed was her T-shirt. Her subtle way of paying tribute to the late Hawkins touched many fans’ hearts.

Netizens praised the singer for keeping the drummer's memory alive during the musical night. Here are some of their reactions:

Love that Billie is wearing a Taylor tee. 🖤#TheGrammys #GRAMMYs #BillieEilish #taylorhawkins #rip #foofighters #tribute https://t.co/Ph9euhngL3
Respect to Billie for the Taylor Hawkins shirt here #BillieEilish #GRAMMYs #TaylorHawkinsRIP #FooFighters
Seeing #BillieEilish wearing a #TaylorHawkins shirt at the #GRAMMYs just hits hard. RIP Taylor. 😞
I adore you @billieeilish for wearing a shirt tonight with a picture of Taylor on it. What a wonderful tribute to his memory. 🙏🏼❤️#BillieEilish #TheGrammys
Billie with the shirt with Taylor on it. 😞 #TheGrammys #BillieEilish #FooFighters
Billie Eilish performing with a Taylor Hawkins shirt on 🥺💕 #GRAMMYs #BillieEilish #TaylorHawkinsRIP
Oh my god! #BillieEilish is wearing a Taylor Hawkins shirt!!! 🥲🥲🥲🥲
Billie Eilish wearing a shirt with Taylor Hawkins on it is squeezing my heart #TaylorHawkins #BillieEilish #GRAMMYs
Billie’s honoring Taylor Hawkins through her T-Shirt. Love that for her. RIP TAYLOR! #GRAMMYs #BillieEilish
Awwwwhhh she’s wearing a Taylor Hawkins tee. #BillieEilish #GRAMMYs

Taylor Hawkins died last month in his hotel room after complaining about chest pain. Foo Fighters announced the news of death on social media.

The band was reportedly set to perform at the Estereo Picnic Festival in Bogota, Colombia. Hawkins is survived by wife Alison and three kids.

Foo Fighters have multiple nominations at 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Grammy Awards kickstarted on Sunday, April 3, at 8.00 pm on CBS.

Taylor Hawkins’ Foo Fighters are up for multiple nominations. The band has been nominated under the categories of Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Rock Album, and Best Rock Song.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has been nominated for seven awards. These include Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Film.

Many celebrities are in attendance at the award show. These include BTS, John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Nas, Silk Sonic, Leslie Odom Jr., Brothers Osborne, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

While some celebrities are at the event to perform, others are there to present an award.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the musical event is currently streaming live on CBS and Paramount Plus. Viewers can also watch the show on multiple streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी