2022 Grammy Awards: How did Billie Eilish pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins? Fans appreciate the singer’s gesture

The 2022 Grammy Awards has featured multiple A-list performers so far, including Billie Eilish, who performed Happier Than Ever. It is the 20-year-old's third year at the music awards show.

Fans not only loved Eilish's performance, but they also lauded her for paying tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters drummer passed away at 50 on March 25 during the band's tour in Bogota, Colombia.

Eilish wore a loose T-shirt with Hawkins’ picture on it as she performed with her brother Finneas.

Fans laud Billie Eilish’s subtle tribute to late Taylor Hawkins

Opinionated Me @opinion8dmecom VIDEO: Billie Eilish stuns with a performance of her title track from her latest album, "Happier Than Ever" at the #Grammys VIDEO: Billie Eilish stuns with a performance of her title track from her latest album, "Happier Than Ever" at the #Grammys https://t.co/xrST5k9qN0

As soon as Billie Eilish appeared on stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the first thing the audience noticed was her T-shirt. Her subtle way of paying tribute to the late Hawkins touched many fans’ hearts.

Netizens praised the singer for keeping the drummer's memory alive during the musical night. Here are some of their reactions:

jami @JaRose33 #BillieEilish #GRAMMYs Billie Eilish wearing a shirt with Taylor Hawkins on it is squeezing my heart #TaylorHawkins Billie Eilish wearing a shirt with Taylor Hawkins on it is squeezing my heart #TaylorHawkins #BillieEilish #GRAMMYs

Taylor Hawkins died last month in his hotel room after complaining about chest pain. Foo Fighters announced the news of death on social media.

The band was reportedly set to perform at the Estereo Picnic Festival in Bogota, Colombia. Hawkins is survived by wife Alison and three kids.

Foo Fighters have multiple nominations at 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Grammy Awards kickstarted on Sunday, April 3, at 8.00 pm on CBS.

Taylor Hawkins’ Foo Fighters are up for multiple nominations. The band has been nominated under the categories of Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Rock Album, and Best Rock Song.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has been nominated for seven awards. These include Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Film.

Many celebrities are in attendance at the award show. These include BTS, John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Nas, Silk Sonic, Leslie Odom Jr., Brothers Osborne, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

While some celebrities are at the event to perform, others are there to present an award.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the musical event is currently streaming live on CBS and Paramount Plus. Viewers can also watch the show on multiple streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh