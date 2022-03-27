What happened to Taylor Hawkins? Foo Fighters drummer's toxicology reports revealed as death investigation continues

American musician Taylor Hawkins' early toxicology reports suggest that the Foo Fighters drummer had 10 psychoactive substances in his system when he passed away on March 25 in Bogota, Columbia.

Attorney General's Office of Colombia has refused to label Hawkins' death as an overdose but says preliminary toxicology tests have found marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids among the 10 substances.

"The National Institute of Legal Medicine is continuing medical studies to completely clarify the cause of death for Taylor Hawkins."

However, the Attorney General's office will continue to conduct its investigation.

According to reports, Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at the Estereo Picnic Festival. The band posted a statement on social media confirming his death.

Bogata's Secretariat of Health confirmed on March 26 that an ambulance responded to an emergency call reporting that Hawkins was experiencing chest pains.

How Taylor Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters

Taylor Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after touring with Alanis Morissette for two years in support of her acclaimed Jagged Little Pill album. He and Foo Fighters bandleader Dave Grohl had a close relationship and mutual respect.

In an interview with Outlook, the deceased 50-year-old star recalled:

"I'd met Dave on tour with Alanis. She said, 'what are you going to do when Dave asks you to join the Foo Fighters?'"

When Hawkins learned that Foo Fighters drummer William Goldsmith had left the band, he said:

"I found the number [for Grohl]. 'Dude! I’ll be your drummer!'"

During Hawkins' career, he played drums on eight Foo Fighters albums, including There Is Nothing Left to Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017) and Medicine at Midnight (2021). He also participated in the Bee Gees tribute album Hail Satin in 2021.

In addition, he released three albums with the Coattail Riders, one LP with the prog-rock band the Birds of Satan, and fronted the rock 'n' roll cover band Chevy Metal.

Hawkins has been a member of the Foo Fighters throughout his career and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. On March 20, five days before his death, he played his final show at Lollapalooza Argentina. While appreciating Hawkings, Grohl said:

"You know the best thing about Taylor Hawkins, he's the best fucking drummer in the world. We love him so much."

In his last interview with Rolling Stone in June 2021, Taylor Hawkins declined to answer a question about sobriety, telling the publication, "I just lead a healthy lifestyle."

"I've been down that road with people so much, and it's been like a thing. That's kind of been an arc of my life so much. It's like my story and the band too, almost sometimes, is my big f*cking f*ckup in London 20 years ago."

In 2001, the drummer overdosed and spent two weeks in a coma.

He also explained that he did not want the subject to be the "centerpiece" of his story.

"I don't want to talk about it, I don't want my son reading it. Listen, for anyone out there who has problems and their f*cking life is a mess, yeah, I get it. You know, my life has been there plenty of times, so I get it."

Hawkins and his bandmates - Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and Rami Jaffee - were set to perform in Bogotá on March 25 as part of the Festival Estéreo Picnic. Due to a medical emergency, the organizers announced that the headliners wouldn't be returning.

The band has canceled the remainder of its South American tour.

Edited by Srijan Sen