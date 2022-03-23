Lollapalooza 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, lineup, and all you need to know 

Chicago's annual multi-genre festival, Lollapalooza, will return to the Windy City this summer. It is set to be headlined by Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo.

The 4-day festival will return to Grant Park this July 28-31, with the aforementioned slew of varied headliners set to grace stages set on either side of the park.

Lollapalooza 2022: Lineup, tickets, and highlights

Green Day @GreenDay Can't wait to kick it at Grant Park lollapalooza.com Oh heyyy, Chicago! Making our return to headline @lollapalooza for the first time since 2010Can't wait to kick it at Grant Park Oh heyyy, Chicago! Making our return to headline @lollapalooza for the first time since 2010 💥 Can't wait to kick it at Grant Park 🎸😜 lollapalooza.com https://t.co/CkLkgPDzUJ

In addition to the headliners, the festival lineup features an array of acts across rap, alternative, indie and R&B among other genres. Glass Animals, Big Sean, Charli XCX, The Kid Laroi, Denzel Curry, Cordae, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, YG, Willow, Teezo Touchdown, Baby Tate, Coi Leray, Tinashe, Dominic Fike, Wet Leg and more will grace the iconic festival, which has been a mainstay since 1991.

The 4-day passes are set to go on sale at noon today, while the single-day passes will be released at a later date. Tickets can be purchased via Lollapalooza's official website.

Lollapalooza @lollapalooza 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. Your 2022 Lineup is here!4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. lollapalooza.com Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. lollapalooza.com https://t.co/RSBzzOgXHp

The current 4-day passes are available in four tiers:

1) General Admission - starting at $350

2) GA+ - starting at $650

Perks for this category include:

Shade and seating in two private groves near Buckingham Fountain

Premium restrooms

Full-service bar with preferred pricing on water, sodas, beer, wine and cocktails

Food for purchase from your favorite Chicago restaurants

Jumbo screens with live streaming from the main stages

Lawn games and more

3) VIP - starting at $1500

Perks for this category include:

Elevated viewing platforms with exceptional sightlines of the north and south main stages

Access to the Lolla Lounges North and South featuring relaxed seating, shade and premium restrooms

Golf cart shuttle transportation between the Lolla Lounges

Food for purchase from Chicago favorites

Beer, wine and specialty cocktails for purchase

Jumbo screens with live streaming from the main stages

Preferred pricing for locker rentals with mobile charging in Lolla Lounge South

Dedicated entrance into the festival

Express spa treatments, lawn games, concierge services and more

4) Platinum - starting at $4200

Perks for this category include:

Access to two luxurious, climate-controlled Platinum Lounges featuring all-inclusive signature cocktails, beer, wine and curated culinary offerings

Prime viewing areas in front of six stages

Elevated viewing decks with premium sightlines of the north and south main stages

Golf cart shuttle transportation between the Platinum festival entrance, lounges, and stage viewing areas

Dedicated entrance into the festival

Complimentary express spa treatments

Complimentary locker with mobile charging

Concierge services

Official Lollapalooza merchandise gift

Access to all areas available to VIP, GA+ and General Admission

Pre-sale access to Lolla Aftershows

A variety of destination stay packages and cabanas are available on the website as well.

Last year, Chicago's city administration offered free one-day passes to Lollapalooza 2021 as an incentive for citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine, resulting in the festival avoiding a superpsreader calamity, according to the city’s Department of Public Health commissioner.

An event as mammoth as Lollapalooza, which attracts over 4,00,000 visitors every year, may truly be a sign of the music scene returning to a new normalcy.

