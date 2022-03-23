Lollapalooza 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, lineup, and all you need to know 

Chicago's annual multi-genre festival, Lollapalooza, will return to the Windy City this summer. It is set to be headlined by Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo.
The 4-day festival will return to Grant Park this July 28-31, with the aforementioned slew of varied headliners set to grace stages set on either side of the park.
Lollapalooza 2022: Lineup, tickets, and highlights
In addition to the headliners, the festival lineup features an array of acts across rap, alternative, indie and R&B among other genres. Glass Animals, Big Sean, Charli XCX, The Kid Laroi, Denzel Curry, Cordae, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, YG, Willow, Teezo Touchdown, Baby Tate, Coi Leray, Tinashe, Dominic Fike, Wet Leg and more will grace the iconic festival, which has been a mainstay since 1991.
The 4-day passes are set to go on sale at noon today, while the single-day passes will be released at a later date. Tickets can be purchased via Lollapalooza's official website.
The current 4-day passes are available in four tiers:
1) General Admission - starting at $350
2) GA+ - starting at $650
Perks for this category include:
- Shade and seating in two private groves near Buckingham Fountain
- Premium restrooms
- Full-service bar with preferred pricing on water, sodas, beer, wine and cocktails
- Food for purchase from your favorite Chicago restaurants
- Jumbo screens with live streaming from the main stages
- Lawn games and more
3) VIP - starting at $1500
Perks for this category include:
- Elevated viewing platforms with exceptional sightlines of the north and south main stages
- Access to the Lolla Lounges North and South featuring relaxed seating, shade and premium restrooms
- Golf cart shuttle transportation between the Lolla Lounges
- Food for purchase from Chicago favorites
- Beer, wine and specialty cocktails for purchase
- Jumbo screens with live streaming from the main stages
- Preferred pricing for locker rentals with mobile charging in Lolla Lounge South
- Dedicated entrance into the festival
- Express spa treatments, lawn games, concierge services and more
4) Platinum - starting at $4200
Perks for this category include:
- Access to two luxurious, climate-controlled Platinum Lounges featuring all-inclusive signature cocktails, beer, wine and curated culinary offerings
- Prime viewing areas in front of six stages
- Elevated viewing decks with premium sightlines of the north and south main stages
- Golf cart shuttle transportation between the Platinum festival entrance, lounges, and stage viewing areas
- Dedicated entrance into the festival
- Complimentary express spa treatments
- Complimentary locker with mobile charging
- Concierge services
- Official Lollapalooza merchandise gift
- Access to all areas available to VIP, GA+ and General Admission
- Pre-sale access to Lolla Aftershows
A variety of destination stay packages and cabanas are available on the website as well.
Last year, Chicago's city administration offered free one-day passes to Lollapalooza 2021 as an incentive for citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine, resulting in the festival avoiding a superpsreader calamity, according to the city’s Department of Public Health commissioner.
An event as mammoth as Lollapalooza, which attracts over 4,00,000 visitors every year, may truly be a sign of the music scene returning to a new normalcy.