Taylor Hawkins net worth: Foo Fighters drummer's fortune explored as he dies aged 50

On Friday, March 25, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away at 50. Hawkins was on tour with the band in Bogota, Colombia, where he met his untimely demise. The band’s official Instagram page announced the news of his death.

The obituary post on the band’s social media read:

According to the New York Times, Hawkins and his bandmates were scheduled to perform at the Estereo Picnic Festival. Furthermore, they were one of the leading performers at the Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday.

The late drummer is survived by his wife Alison, their three children, and other close family members.

Exploring fortune left behind by late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

As per data pooled from multiple websites, the renowned Foo Fighters drummer was worth an estimated $40 to 57 million. Most Taylor Hawkins’ fortune came from his work with Canadian-American singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, Foo Fighters, and his other projects, including his collaboration with Coattail Riders.

The drummer also worked on his solo projects which received some success. Early in his career, Taylor Hawkins played drums for a local Los Angeles band called Sylvia.

Later, the late rock drummer was associated with the British-Canadian rockstar Sass Jordan around the early 1990s. Following this, Hawkins collaborated with Alanis Morissette as the drummer on two of her tours, from mid-1995 to early 1997.

In March 1997, Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters after the departure of his predecessor William Goldsmith. Hawkins had worked on almost every album with the band since their second studio album, The Colour and the Shape, recorded around 1997 when the late drummer joined them.

Following his debut with Foo Fighters, Oliver Taylor Hawkins collaborated with the band on one EP and more than eight studio albums. The last remains their tenth album, 2021’s Medicine at Midnight.

He also collaborated with the likes of the Coattail Riders, with whom Hawkins put out three albums. Their last album was in 2019, named Get the Money.

For a concert in 2007, Hawkins was a part of SOS Allstars, with Queen’s iconic drummer Roger Taylor and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith. Earlier in 2006, the Texas native had worked with Queen, and in 1998, he worked with their legendary guitarist Brian May on his solo album.

The late 50-year-old drummer’s wife and children reportedly live at their 7,000 square-foot Hidden Hills estate, which he allegedly bought for $2.7 million in 2012. Hawkins is believed to have had multiple such investments throughout his lifetime.

