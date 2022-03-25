Michael Buble Australian Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, price, dates, and more

Canadian singer-songwriter Michael Buble has announced an Australian tour for November and December 2022 in support of his just-released album Higher, which was released today, March 25.

Michael Buble’s 6-city Australia tour will start in Newcastle on Wednesday, November 30, before touring Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane. No pricing has yet been released

The tickets for the tour will be available starting Friday, April 1, via the Teg Dainty website. Fans who are Telstra Plus members will get access to a pre-sale, which commences from March 29. Along with his numbers from Higher, the artist will also perform his classics.

Michael Buble Australian Tour 2022 dates

November 30 - Newcastle Entertainment Centre

December 3 - Perth RAC Arena

December 7 - Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

December 11 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

December 14 - Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

December 17 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

The 46-year-old artist said in a statement:

“The fact that you all keep turning up to my shows makes me feel like the luckiest man alive.”

He added:

“I absolutely adore performing live. Being on stage is a complete and utter enjoyment for me. It’s a great pleasure and honor for me to be able to show up and be made to feel so welcome.”

Buble's new album, Higher, includes his versions of Paul McCartney’s My Valentine, Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love, Patsy Cline’s Crazy, Sam Cooke’s Bring It On Home To Me, Barry White’s You’re The First, The Last, My Everything, among other songs.

He previously performed in Australia in 2020 for the 'An Evening With Michael Buble' tour. The album is his first studio album since Love (2018).

"When you assemble 40 of the most amazing musicians on the planet – none of whom have been able to jam, or even play in the same room with other musos, for 15 months or so – it's gonna be joyous vibes all 'round,” Buble said. "I can honestly say I have never felt more excited after completing an album," he added.

More about Michael Buble

Michael Buble's self-titled debut album was released on February 11, 2003, and reached the top ten in Canada and the United Kingdom. His 2007 album, Call Me Irresponsible – reached number one on the Canadian Albums Chart, the UK Albums Chart, the US Billboard 200, the Australian ARIA Albums Chart and several European charts.

Bublé's 2009 album Crazy Love debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 after three days of sales and remained there for two weeks.

His 2011 holiday album, Christmas, came in first place on the Billboard 200 for the final four weeks of 2011 and the first week of 2012, totaling five weeks atop the chart. It also made the top 5 in the United Kingdom, becoming his third-consecutive number-one album on the chart.

To Be Loved was released in April 2013, followed by Nobody But Me in October 2016 and Love in November 2018.

The singer is a four-time Grammy award winner. He won the awards in 2008, 2010, 2011, and 2014 in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for Call Me Irresponsible, Michael Buble Meets Madison Square Garden, Crazy Love, and To Be Loved, respectively.

