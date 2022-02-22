Who is Luisana Lopilato? All about Michael Bublé's wife as couple set to welcome fourth child together

Michael Bublé is becoming a father for the fourth time, and he is having another baby with his wife Luisana Lopilato. The latter showed off her baby bump in a sneak peek for her husband’s new music video.

TMZ acquired a clip of Michael’s video for his next song I’ll Never Not Love You. Luisana appears towards the end, pulling her husband out of a dream sequence and revealing that she is pregnant.

Michael and Luisana are already the parents of three children. The singer has not yet commented on his wife’s fourth pregnancy.

Everything known about Michael Bublé’s wife

Born as Luisana Loreley Lopilato de la Torre, she is a popular actress, model, and former singer. The 34-year-old was a member of the band Erreway from 2002 to 2004.

Luisana made her television debut with a guest appearance on the children’s musical soap opera Chiquititas in 1997 followed by the telenovela Mi familia es un dibujo in 1998. She then played the role of Mia Colucci in the telenovela Rebelde Way in 2002.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato attend an event at Radio City Music Hall (Image via Getty Images/Gary Gershoff)

Following her appearance on Rebelde Way, she received many acting offers and signed with Pol-Ka Productions, with whom she made two telenovelas. She appeared as Paola Argento in the television series Casados con Hijos and was nominated for a Martin Fierro Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Apart from being an actress, she made her debut as a singer in the TV series Chiquititas. After appearing in Rebelde Way, a pop group called Erreway emerged, and it consisted of four main actors from the series: Benjamin Rojas, Luisana Lopilato, Felipe Colombo, and Camila Bordonaba.

They released three studio albums: Senales in 2002, Tiempo in 2003, and Memoria in 2004. The group dissolved after two years.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina native was the face of the underwear brand Promesse from 2006 to 2010. She has also appeared in various commercials in Argentina and Israel and has worked with several brands like Sugus Combinados, McDonald’s, Blackberry, 47 Street, and others.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato relationship timeline

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato began dating in 2008 and got engaged in 2009. They tied the knot in Buenos Aires in March 2011.

The pair became the parents of three children: Noah Louis Eduardo, Elias Dario Demetrio, and Vida Amber Beatriz.

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer hepatoblastoma in 2016 after which Michael canceled his planned tour and spent time with his son. Noah later recovered and is fit and healthy now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish