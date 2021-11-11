Who is Luke Combs' wife? All about Nicole Hocking as singer ends CMA Awards with unusual speech 

On Wednesday, November 10, singer-songwriter Luke Combs won the CMA Awards' Entertainer of the Year. The singer also won the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year twice in a row, in 2019 and 2020.

Luke Combs was accompanied by his wife Nicole Hocking when he received the award. The 31-year-old made headlines due to his interesting choice of words, or lack of words, in his acceptance speech on Wednesday.

The country singer said,

"I'm really kinda at a loss for words... I honestly don't know what to say. I have never written a speech for something like this, which is not serving me very well right now."

Combs further added,

"I don't deserve to win it. But I'm sure as hell glad that I did!"

Who is Luke Combs married to?

Luke Combs reportedly met Nicole during a Nashville concert. The couple have been together since early 2016 and got engaged in November 2018. Last year, Luke married his wife, Nicole Combs (née Hocking), on August 1 in Florida (their home state).

Nicole Hocking was reportedly born on 22 July 1992, in Fort Myers, Florida. After graduating from a private high school, Nicole earned a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Florida Coast University in 2014. While attending the university, she reportedly used to work in a bar.

The 28-year-old wife of Luke Combs is also a model who works with brands on her Instagram profile for sponsored posts. This is one way she capitalizes on her impressive social media following, including over 817,000 followers on Instagram and over 163,000 followers on Facebook.

Furthermore, as per Tuko's reports, Nicole also works in the recruitment department of Broadcast Music Inc (BMI). According to Country Fancast, the Instagram model also has a country music background where she had completed several internships related to the genre.

Nicole has also worked with Luke Combs on his official apparel line called "Luke Combs x Nicole Collection". The lineup consists of t-shirts, socks, bracelets, caps, beanies and more. Unsurprisingly, she also accompanies Luke Combs on several of his tours.

The North Carolina-native wrote and performed three songs for his wife, Nicole. These include Beautiful Crazy, Better Together, Nothing Like You and Forever After All.

Edited by Sabine Algur