Who is Brittany Kerr? Jason Aldean's wife under fire for promoting anti-Biden clothing

Last week, the country-singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Kerr, received a lot of backlash when she posted “anti-Biden” merch pictures. The snaps included Brittany wearing a t-shirt that read, “Anti-Biden Social Club,” seemingly inspired by “Anti Social Social Club.”

The post also included snaps of the Aldean’s two children, 3-year-old son Memphis, and 2-year-old daughter Navy sporting black t-shirts with the quote:

“HIDIN’ FROM BIDEN.”

The “anti-Biden” merch were from a company called Daddy T-45, which specializes in selling pro-Trump and anti-Biden apparel. Their website features several products advertised by Brittany and her children. The brand caters to republicans as the welcome note which reads, “WELCOME TO THE RED KINGDOM,” confirmes the political affiliations of the store.

How people reacted to Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr using their children as models for “anti-Biden” apparel

Several people took to Twitter to share their opinions on the Aldeans using their children for promotion. A user commented on the Instagram snap that the couple was using their kids as “political props.” While Jason Aldean did not wear the “anti-Biden” apparels himself, he charged at this comment, replying,

“Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future. If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!”

The country-singer further added,

“Definitely better than what we got now! Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!”

Note: The original comment has since been deleted.

Belinda Gatlin 🇺🇸 @BelindaGatlin Guess I won’t be listening or purchasing anything by Jason Aldean. Guess I won’t be listening or purchasing anything by Jason Aldean. https://t.co/dRWBQ3XYEv

Old Soul @OldSoul3333 @Jason_Aldean No thanks, after seeing your wife’s post on Instagram, I’m done with your music. No more purchases from me. @Jason_Aldean No thanks, after seeing your wife’s post on Instagram, I’m done with your music. No more purchases from me.

BG @Bgludwig @Jason_Aldean Gotta love your wife teaching your kids to hate. @Jason_Aldean Gotta love your wife teaching your kids to hate.

Loretta Moorhead 💙 @LorettaMoorhead I just deleted all music from @Jason_Aldean Using your kids as political props & to spread hate…Hard pass I just deleted all music from @Jason_Aldean Using your kids as political props & to spread hate…Hard pass

Ron - All you need is love...and coffee. @RonThayer3 So the bumpkins tried, and almost succeeded, in running the Dixie Chicks out of country music for their stand against Pres. Bush's atrocities. Where is their outrage over Jason Aldean dressing his kids up with negative messages against Pres. Biden? So the bumpkins tried, and almost succeeded, in running the Dixie Chicks out of country music for their stand against Pres. Bush's atrocities. Where is their outrage over Jason Aldean dressing his kids up with negative messages against Pres. Biden?

Jen @JenTusch Jason Aldean is completely free to dislike Joe Biden. That is what is so great about this country. Conversely, all of us who understand what "conversely" means, are free to never spend a single penny of our money on his music. Jason Aldean is completely free to dislike Joe Biden. That is what is so great about this country. Conversely, all of us who understand what "conversely" means, are free to never spend a single penny of our money on his music. https://t.co/Qna2Z2r27E

Nurse for Democracy @tina_martens Brittany Aldean, wife of Jason Aldean (country singer) does nothing but trash President Biden and she is teaching their children to do it was well. She has no class. Brittany Aldean, wife of Jason Aldean (country singer) does nothing but trash President Biden and she is teaching their children to do it was well. She has no class.

Kate Jones @thickNSassyy Lmfao Jason Aldean & his family wear/ make (I think the wife makes it) shirts that are like “anti biden” and “Hidin from Biden” shirts & make their kids wear it… like whatever have your opinions on the president but I just really think you Trump ppl should get over it already Lmfao Jason Aldean & his family wear/ make (I think the wife makes it) shirts that are like “anti biden” and “Hidin from Biden” shirts & make their kids wear it… like whatever have your opinions on the president but I just really think you Trump ppl should get over it already

Who is Britney Kerr (Aldean)? All about Jason Aldean’s wife

Jason Aldean married his second wife, Brittany Kerr (Aldean), on 21 March 2015. According to reports, the singer allegedly proposed to Brittany during a trip to the San Diego Zoo.

Britney Kerr is a model and former cheerleader. She was born in North Carolina on 19 June 1988. According to The Sun, Britney studied Human Environmental Science in college while trying her luck with modeling.

In 2012, Britney Kerr appeared on the eleventh season of American Idol. However, she was eliminated after advancing to “The Hollywood” level. Britney Kerr was also a cheerleader on the Charlotte Bobcats’ Lady Cats Dance Team from 2011 to 2012. The 33-year-old model had reportedly been a cheerleader since her high-school days.

