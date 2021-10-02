Who is Brittany Kerr? Jason Aldean's wife under fire for promoting anti-Biden clothing

Last week, the country-singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Kerr, received a lot of backlash when she posted “anti-Biden” merch pictures. The snaps included Brittany wearing a t-shirt that read, “Anti-Biden Social Club,” seemingly inspired by “Anti Social Social Club.”
The post also included snaps of the Aldean’s two children, 3-year-old son Memphis, and 2-year-old daughter Navy sporting black t-shirts with the quote:
“HIDIN’ FROM BIDEN.”
The “anti-Biden” merch were from a company called Daddy T-45, which specializes in selling pro-Trump and anti-Biden apparel. Their website features several products advertised by Brittany and her children. The brand caters to republicans as the welcome note which reads, “WELCOME TO THE RED KINGDOM,” confirmes the political affiliations of the store.
How people reacted to Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr using their children as models for “anti-Biden” apparel
Several people took to Twitter to share their opinions on the Aldeans using their children for promotion. A user commented on the Instagram snap that the couple was using their kids as “political props.” While Jason Aldean did not wear the “anti-Biden” apparels himself, he charged at this comment, replying,
“Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future. If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!”
The country-singer further added,
“Definitely better than what we got now! Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!”
Note: The original comment has since been deleted.
Who is Britney Kerr (Aldean)? All about Jason Aldean’s wife
Jason Aldean married his second wife, Brittany Kerr (Aldean), on 21 March 2015. According to reports, the singer allegedly proposed to Brittany during a trip to the San Diego Zoo.
Britney Kerr is a model and former cheerleader. She was born in North Carolina on 19 June 1988. According to The Sun, Britney studied Human Environmental Science in college while trying her luck with modeling.
In 2012, Britney Kerr appeared on the eleventh season of American Idol. However, she was eliminated after advancing to “The Hollywood” level. Britney Kerr was also a cheerleader on the Charlotte Bobcats’ Lady Cats Dance Team from 2011 to 2012. The 33-year-old model had reportedly been a cheerleader since her high-school days.