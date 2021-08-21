How did Tom T. Hall die? Tributes pour in as country music star passes away at 85

Legendary country musician Tom T. Hall, aka “The Storyteller,” has passed away. He reportedly died at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by his family. News of his demise was confirmed by his son.
Dean Hall took to Twitter to announce his father’s passing:
“With great sadness, my father, Tom T. Hall, died this morning at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. Our family asks for privacy during this difficult time.”
Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame, also took to Twitter to commemorate Tom T. Hall’s legacy:
"Tom T. Hall's masterworks vary in plot, tone, and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others. My bet is we won’t see the likes of him again, but if we do I’ll be the first in line for tickets to the show.”
No immediate cause of death was confirmed, but it is likely the singer passed away due to age-related health complications. He was 85 at the time of his passing.
Following the tragic news, fans and colleagues took to social media to pour in a plethora of tributes for the iconic singer.
A look into Tom T. Hall’s life as Twitter mourns the loss of the legend
Tom T. Hall was an American singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, novelist and short-story writer. He was born in Olive, Kentucky on May 25, 193. He was widely known as “The Storyteller” because of his strong storytelling ability through his songs.
Hall received first big break after recording DJ For a Day with country singer Jimmy C Newman in 1963. He went on to write numerous songs for other country artists like Bobby Bare, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson, George Jones and Waylon Jennings.
He wrote more than 12 number one hit songs and more than 25 top ten tracks. Hall skyrocketed to fame with pop-country crossover hit Harper Valley PTA. The song peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Singles charts.
The track sold more than six million copies and also earned Hall a Grammy Award and a CMA Award. His other popular songs include I Love, I Like Beer, Country Is and That Song Is Driving Me Crazy, among others.
Tom T. Hall is also known for his classic records for children like Country Songs For Kids and Songs of Fox Hollow. His popular kid’s songs include I Care and Sneaky Snake. He even ventured into writing with The Songwriter’s Handbook and The Songwriter’s Nashville, among other fiction novels.
He was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018. That same year, he was also inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame along with his wife, Dixie Hall. In 2019, Tom T. Hall reached the height of his achievements after being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Following the tragic news of the legend’s demise, several social media users took to Twitter to pour in their heartfelt tributes in memory of the country music icon:
Tom T. Hall will be deeply missed by fans, friends, colleagues and contemporaries. However, he will always be alive in the history of country music for his immense contribution to the industry.
His legacy will be cherished and remembered by future generations. Tom T. Hall is survived by his son, Dean Hall.
