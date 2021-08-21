How did Tom T. Hall die? Tributes pour in as country music star passes away at 85

Legendary country musician Tom T. Hall, aka “The Storyteller,” has passed away. He reportedly died at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by his family. News of his demise was confirmed by his son.

Dean Hall took to Twitter to announce his father’s passing:

“With great sadness, my father, Tom T. Hall, died this morning at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. Our family asks for privacy during this difficult time.”

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame, also took to Twitter to commemorate Tom T. Hall’s legacy:

"Tom T. Hall's masterworks vary in plot, tone, and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others. My bet is we won’t see the likes of him again, but if we do I’ll be the first in line for tickets to the show.”

No immediate cause of death was confirmed, but it is likely the singer passed away due to age-related health complications. He was 85 at the time of his passing.

Following the tragic news, fans and colleagues took to social media to pour in a plethora of tributes for the iconic singer.

A look into Tom T. Hall’s life as Twitter mourns the loss of the legend

Tom T. Hall was a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, novelist and short-story writer (Image via Getty Images)

Tom T. Hall was an American singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, novelist and short-story writer. He was born in Olive, Kentucky on May 25, 193. He was widely known as “The Storyteller” because of his strong storytelling ability through his songs.

Hall received first big break after recording DJ For a Day with country singer Jimmy C Newman in 1963. He went on to write numerous songs for other country artists like Bobby Bare, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson, George Jones and Waylon Jennings.

He wrote more than 12 number one hit songs and more than 25 top ten tracks. Hall skyrocketed to fame with pop-country crossover hit Harper Valley PTA. The song peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Singles charts.

The track sold more than six million copies and also earned Hall a Grammy Award and a CMA Award. His other popular songs include I Love, I Like Beer, Country Is and That Song Is Driving Me Crazy, among others.

Tom T. Hall is also known for his classic records for children like Country Songs For Kids and Songs of Fox Hollow. His popular kid’s songs include I Care and Sneaky Snake. He even ventured into writing with The Songwriter’s Handbook and The Songwriter’s Nashville, among other fiction novels.

He was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018. That same year, he was also inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame along with his wife, Dixie Hall. In 2019, Tom T. Hall reached the height of his achievements after being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Following the tragic news of the legend’s demise, several social media users took to Twitter to pour in their heartfelt tributes in memory of the country music icon:

This is so sad, one of the greatest songwriters that ever lived, Tom T. Hall. Rest in Peace Legend, you'll be very missed. 💔 #RipTomTHall pic.twitter.com/PuR5Ke7uaJ — Waylon Jennings Songs (@WaymoreJennings) August 21, 2021

Tom T Hall was an absolute titan. If you ever met him or worked with him you saw it immediately. His songs live on forever to prove it. Thanks for setting the bar so high. My sympathies to his family. pic.twitter.com/C2nlILkfQx — Will Hoge (@WillHoge) August 21, 2021

From one of my favs “How I Write Songs & Why You Can”. He sure made it seem easy. RIP to the Storyteller. Olive Hill, KY. #TomTHall pic.twitter.com/D9ow57Dryc — Kelsey Waldon (@kelsey_waldon) August 21, 2021

#TomTHall wrote so many great songs but this may be my favorite. He will certainly be missed. https://t.co/6KPUq89Ewy — Silas House (@silasdhouse) August 21, 2021

Rest easy Tom T Hall. Thank you for all the songs and stories and wisdom and joy ☮ pic.twitter.com/bdF4JKPy7r — Pueblo Waltz (@Pueblowaltz1) August 21, 2021

I love coffee in a cup

Little fuzzy pups

Burbon in a glass

And grass



So long Tom T. Hall... pic.twitter.com/bfy4Xf4PrA — Dave MacLachlan (@DaveMacLachlan1) August 21, 2021

One of my most favourite Singer/Songwriters. EVER. Songs that I grew up on. You are greatly missed #TomTHall 💗 pic.twitter.com/QraTA16xRa — Brittany Brodie (@brittanybrodie3) August 21, 2021

RIP to The Storyteller😢 #TomTHall pic.twitter.com/ETUuD7RtQ7 — Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Meme (@StayHereAndMeme) August 20, 2021

RIP to Tom T. Hall. One of the greatest story telling songwriters ever! I used to pick and sing with him every year at Earl Scruggs’s home.https://t.co/uGJSzecxms — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) August 21, 2021

RIP to one of the best to ever do it....Tom T Hall. Born in Olive Hill, Ky he was one of the greatest songwriters in the history of music. He wrote some of the biggest country hits of all time for himself and others.



One of my favorite singers of all time. He will be missed pic.twitter.com/frGN9TdAwg — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 21, 2021

Rest in peace, Tom T. Hall. One of the best to do it. pic.twitter.com/L7lT4ojX32 — Tyler Maxin (@trmaxin) August 21, 2021

If you love somebody enough

You’ll follow wherever they go

That’s how I got to Memphis



That’s one of the greatest opening lines in American music. RIP Tom T Hall. — Hiss Golden Messenger (@hissgldnmssr) August 21, 2021

TOM T. HALL FOREVER pic.twitter.com/7eBJTdvjFm — Light In The Attic (@lightintheattic) August 21, 2021

It's alright to be little bitty

A little hometown or a big old city

Might as well share, might as well smile

Life goes on for a little bitty while. Tom T. Hall — Shannon McCombs (@RadioShannon) August 20, 2021

He told our story and made it relatable while doing it with such care heart and craft…he is as revered as ANY literary great in my book. Even More. He has set a standard for me and I continue to strive for it. He spoke for my people. RIP Tom T Hall pic.twitter.com/aAuiReSuBL — Elizabeth Cook (@Elizabeth_Cook) August 21, 2021

I wanna take a minute to remember Tom T Hall, my favorite country songwriter, who passed at age 85. He wrote so many incredible songs..little short stories full of humor & reality. His book 'Storyteller's Nashville' is fantastic and one of the best books about songwriting. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/xsbpex9ciT — Low Cut Connie (@LowCutConnie) August 21, 2021

RIP Tom T Hall. Thank you for the songs, your class and your hospitality. One of the greatest traditions in Nashville was Mr. Hall and Miss Dixie’s open house during Christmas. Open to anyone. It was magic. 🙏 — storme warren (@stormewarren) August 21, 2021

“Thank you for your precious time,

forgive me if I start to cry.”



Thank you, Tom T. Hall, for telling some incredible stories, and lifting us all up. pic.twitter.com/JFDwM4C1wl — Saša (@hasanbegovic) August 21, 2021

In 1978 when we sang at Mama Maybelle Carter’s funeral a saddened Johnny Cash walked up to the podium and asked Tom T Hall to stand with him. Johnny said “I draw strength from you Tom!” Thank you Tom T Hall for the song’s and the strength you provided to so many. #RIPTomTHall pic.twitter.com/M1chsdo3TR — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) August 21, 2021

Tom T. Hall will be deeply missed by fans, friends, colleagues and contemporaries. However, he will always be alive in the history of country music for his immense contribution to the industry.

His legacy will be cherished and remembered by future generations. Tom T. Hall is survived by his son, Dean Hall.

Edited by Gautham Balaji