Tributes pour in as Ned Beatty of "Superman" and "Network" fame passes away at 83

Ned Beatty, a film and T.V. actor with a long list of supporting credits, passed away at 83. He died of natural causes at his LA home, as confirmed by his manager Deborah Miller and son Jon Beatty.
Ned Beatty was an Oscar-nominated star who gained popularity in the Superman films (1978, 1980), "Deliverance" (1972), and "All the President's Men" (1976).
Miller told The Wrap that:
"Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday (June 13) morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones...His family has decided to keep details private at this time. Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all."
The late actor made his debut in 1972's "Deliverance,” where he worked with industry veterans Burt Reynolds and Jon Voight. He was best known for playing Otis, the henchman of Lex Luthor (played by Gene Hackman) in Superman and Superman II.
Beatty also received two Emmy nominations for supporting roles in "Friendly Fire" (1979), followed by "Last Train Home" (1989).
Several stars and fans paid their tributes
"Supergirl" star Jon Cryer, who plays Lex Luthor in the series, tweeted saying:
Ralph Macchio (of Karate Kid and Cobra Kai fame) and Lance Henriksen (of Aliens fame) also tweeted in condolence:
Actor and comedian Patton Oswald said:
In recent years, Beatty has also gained notoriety for voicing Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear, the negative character in Toys Story 3 (2010). The director of the film, Lee Unkrich, paid his tributes to the late star.
Ned Beatty is also known for his supporting roles in films with Burt Reynolds. He worked with Reynolds in six films, including: "Deliverance" (1972), "White Lightning" (1973), "W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings" (1975), "Stroker Ace" (1983), "Switching Channels" (1988), and "Physical Evidence" (1989).
The late star is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson, eight children (from previous marriages), and grandchildren. With a vast career graph and a long-term impact on the industry, Beatty’s legacy will be forever etched in Hollywood.
