What did Morgan Wallen say? Country singer set to feature on "Good Morning America", post racist slur scandal

American country singer Morgan Wallen is all set to appear on Good Morning America to address the recent controversy regarding his use of a racial slur.

Earlier this year, TMZ released a video where the singer was seen yelling profanities in an inebriated state after returning from an outing with friends. He was also caught saying the n-word in the same video.

In a pre-released clip from Good Morning America, Morgan Wallen can be seen discussing the controversy with host Michael Strahan:

“I understand that I am not ever gonna make everyone happy but I can only come to tell my truth and that’s all I know to do.”

ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Country music star @MorganWallen sits down with our @michaelstrahan, in his first interview since he was caught on tape using a racial slur.



Watch the interview TOMORROW only on @GMA starting at 7am. pic.twitter.com/RPk9B2u6Zr — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 22, 2021

Following the controversy, Morgan Wallen’s career suffered a major setback. He was also largely criticized on social media for his actions. The musician previously owned up to his controversial behavior and has issued a few public apologies so far.

A look back at Morgan Wallen’s past controversies

Morgan Wallen rose to fame after his appearance on the sixth season of The Voice. He went on to release several chart-topping singles like Whiskey Glasses, Chasin’ You, and Wasted On You among others.

He also has two record-breaking albums and several memorable concerts to his credit. However, the 28-year-old is known for getting embroiled in back-to-back controversies.

Last year, the 7 Summers singer was arrested outside Kid Rock’s steakhouse in Nashville for public drinking and severe misconduct. In October 2020, Morgan Wallen faced severe online backlash after he was caught partying in Alabama while flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

A week later, the singer was dropped from Saturday Night Live for allegedly violating social distancing rules and disregarding NBC’s pandemic-related regulations. Morgan Wallen made a parody of his controversy after appearing on the show in December.

Things took a turn for the worse when the Tennessee native came under fire for using a racial slur. On January 31st, 2021, Morgan Wallen reportedly woke up his neighbors at odd hours after returning home with friends in a drunken state.

As per the video, reportedly filmed by a neighbor, Morgan Wallen can be seen addressing one of his friends using the n-word and hurling obscenities:

"Take care of this p**** a** mother******. Take care of this p**** a** n*****"

The singer immediately issued an apology statement to TMZ following the incident:

"I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

However, the controversy led to the suspension of the musician from his record label Big Loud for an indefinite period of time. Republic Records also took similar action in regards to distributing his recordings.

Meanwhile, iHeartRadio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Entercom pulled down his music from their respective stations. Wallen’s songs were also removed from platforms like Apple Music and Spotify (for one week).

His records and performances were also taken down by the Country Music Association, Cox Media Group, Beasley Media Group and CMT, among others. Morgan Wallen also ended up losing the nomination for his latest album from the 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Following the series of events, the musician took to Instagram to post another public apology:

"I let so many people down. I let my parents down and they're the furthest thing from the person in that video. I let my son down, and I'm not okay with that."

Wallen also mentioned that several African-American organizations, including NAACP Nashville, have agreed to educate him about racism and help him grow:

"I'll admit to you I was pretty nervous to accept those invitations. They had every right to step on my neck while I was down, to not show me any grace. But they did the exact opposite — they offered me grace, and they also paired that with an offer to learn and to grow."

He further encouraged his viewers to learn from the mistakes he committed:

"I've got many more things to learn, but I already know that I don't want to add to any division. Our words matter and I just want to encourage anyone watching to please learn from my mistake. There's no reason to downplay what I did, it matters."

Despite the ongoing controversies, Morgan Wallen’s second album Dangerous: The Double Album garnered billions of streams across the globe.

It also created history, becoming the only country album to peak on the “Billboard 200” chart for seven consecutive weeks for the first time in 64 years.

