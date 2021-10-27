Luke Bryan changes tire for stranded Tennessee mom in viral video, wins hearts online

Luke Bryan recently offered a helping hand to someone in need. The heartwarming gesture certainly didn't go unnoticed and ended up winning over the internet.

An Instagram video, originally posted on TikTok by a woman named Courtney Potts, shows Bryan helping her change her car’s flat tire by the side of the road. He even took a picture with Potts and her daughter.

The video has received around three million views on social media. Potts wrote that Luke Bryan deserves to be praised by everyone.

Potts mentioned in the comments section that it was more than a once-in-a-lifetime moment for her. She added that he was taking his boys hunting and despite that, was worried for her.

Potts has even posted the interaction with Bryan on Instagram and said that her life has been made. She thanked Bryan for his help.

Luke Bryan receives public praise for his good deed

As soon as the video went viral, people began to praise Luke Bryan for helping the woman. Well-known celebrities also praised his kindness. American Idol contestant Trevor Holmes noted that he was one of the judges on American Idol and treated everyone well.

More about country music star Luke Bryan

Born as Thomas Luther “Luke” Bryan on July 17, 1976, he is a popular country music singer and songwriter. His music career began when he wrote songs for Travis Tritt and Billy Currington and also signed with Capitol Nashville in 2007.

Bryan was one of the most successful and award-winning country artists during the 2010s with his first ten albums having 27 hits. He usually co-writes with Jeff Stevens.

Luke Bryan was named Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association in 2013. His album, Crash My Party, was awarded the first Album of the Decade award by the Academy of Country Music in 2019.

The 45-year-old has also supported many charities and causes like the City of Hope and the Red Cross. He mostly offers his support towards AIDS and HIV, human rights, children’s disaster relief, cancer, and health.

