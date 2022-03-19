Where does Rick Ross live? Rapper gifted two giant buffaloes for his sprawling farm estate

Hustlin’ rapper Rick Ross seems to be embracing the cowboy life at his ranch in Atlanta. On Friday, MArch 18, Ross was gifted two buffaloes, which added to his cowboy-esque lifestyle at the farm estate. The 46-year-old featured the two animals on his Instagram stories as well.

According to TMZ and PageSix, Ross received the two buffaloes as a gift from Darius Burton, his business partner at the clothing line Ethika. The rapper seemed to have been quite ecstatic about being a new owner of the buffaloes. In the Instagram story’s video, Ross can be heard saying,

“Welcome home. I love you.”

Later, Burton spoke to TMZ and revealed that he wanted to give Ross a giraffe initially. However, the rapper was not ready for such a commitment. Thus, Burton settled for two buffaloes as gifts for Ross.

Rick Ross receives buffaloes as a gift: What is known about the animals?

Ross' buffaloes (Image via richforever/Instagram)

As per reports from PageSix, the buffaloes include the 5-year-old Champ, who reportedly weighs 2,000 pounds and has a height of around six feet-two inches. Meanwhile, the other buffalo is just one-year-old and weighs 700 pounds.

Rick Ross has reportedly nicknamed the older buffalo Timbuktu, while the younger one, who is one-year-old, remains unnamed as of yet. According to TMZ’s report, the buffaloes were brought in from Arkansas and are now part of the exclusive few that live in the state of Georgia. As per the report from PageSix, the buffaloes will now live in the Promised Land estate with seven more animals in a 235-acre space.

Rick Ross’ Atlanta estate, the Promised Land

Former pro-boxer Evander Holyfield previously owned the Georgia property. Later, Ross acquired it for £4.7 million, almost $7.8 million, in 2014. According to multiple publications, the property comes with a mansion having 109-rooms. Meanwhile, the real-estate ownership of the property comes in at 235 acres, making it the largest single-family owned estate in Georgia.

At the time when Holyfield bought the house, the maintenance of the property used to set back the former boxer by almost $1 million annually. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that the estate used about £13,600 of electricity per month. The Promised Land reportedly comes with 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, and a home theatre. Furthermore, recent reports suggest that Rick Ross is set to bring in a giraffe to the 35,000 square-feet property.

As per the Sun, the mansion comes with three pools, a bowling alley, and a seven-stall barn which will probably be upgraded or has already had additional changes to accommodate more animals in the future, like a potential giraffe.

