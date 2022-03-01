Who is Kather Sei? 'Lucifer' actor charged in drug-delivery service that led to fatal overdose

American actor Kather Sei and a Hollywood woman have been arrested for operating an alleged drug trafficking ring that resulted in a fatal opioid overdose.

As per a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the 36-year-old was held on February 26 and was arraigned on February 28, adding that he was officially charged in a grand jury indictment on February 24. The official release states:

"The indictment alleges that Sei delivered fentanyl-laced pills that led to the death of a Beverly Hills man in late 2020."

As per the Los Angeles Times, the victim, identified as 37-year-old Ray Mascolo, has been referred to as "R.M." in the indictment obtained by People Magazine. Mascolo is the son of Bruno and Kyara Mascolo, founders of Bed Head hair care products.

Sei and the other woman, identified as 33-year-old Mirela "Mimi" Todorova, have been charged with "one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death," the Justice Department states.

Todorova is already in jail for distributing cocaine and ecstasy in 2021.

Kather Sei is an aspiring actor and was one of "Mimi's" drug drivers

Kather Sei rose to fame with some of his famed roles in Lucifer and S.W.A.T. The 36-year-old actor started his acting career by starring in a short film titled Get Outta Here!! where he played the role of an agent.

Since then, he has starred in several television series and short films like Flesh, The Blacklist: Redemption, Time 2 Surrender, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, etc.

In the indictment, Todorova is alleged to have sold cellphones and drugs, including counterfeit "oxycodone pills containing fentanyl," to Sei, who would then distribute the drugs to customers.

As per the release, Todorova provided Kather Sei with access to her Hollywood apartment so that he could obtain the narcotics when she was in Mexico. She allegedly managed the drug ring and looked after her pet jaguar, Princess.

The deceased man contacted Mimi for oxycodone pills on November 15 and 16 last year. The delivery was allegedly made by Sei, who gave the victim "pills laced with fentanyl that caused the man's fatal overdose in his Beverly Hills home."

Media outlet Times reported that the victim's name was saved in Todorova's phone as "Ray Client Rich Kid."

Several of Todorova and Kather Sei's customers expressed concerns about the pills they were providing, with one texting Todorova, "Yo mimi the oxys are dirty," according to the release.

According to the indictment, Todorova texted Sei in August 2020 to say "everything is clean."

The release also alleges that Todorova provided Sei and other drug delivery drivers with her digital payment profiles, including "$clubmimi," "@clubmimi," "@mimiclub," and "123mimi@gmail.com."

According to the Justice Department, Todorova and Kather Sei face 20 years of life in prison.

