Blxst Before You Go Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Rapper Blxst will embark on an ambitious world tour titled 'Before You Go' in the latter half of 2022 to support his latest album. The Chosen hitmaker will make 46 stops on the trek, spanning three continents.

Blxst unveiled his plans via social media on Wednesday.

Blxst's Before You Go tour details

Blxst will start off his tour across the pond with shows at the Wireless Festival in Birmingham on July 8 and and London on July 9, post which he’ll head back to North America for a 32-date stretch, starting July 13 in San Diego.

The stateside leg will come to a curtain cal with a stop in Los Angeles on August 31, post which the rapper will perform for audiences in Australia and New Zealand through September. The tour will then circle back to Europe, ending with a final concert on ice in Dublin, Ireland, on November 15.

Tickets for Blxst's tour are set to go on sale from Friday, May 6, starting at 10:00 AM (ET) via his official website.

Full tour schedule

UK DATES

FRI. JULY 8, 2022 BIRMINGHAM, UK WIRELESS FESTIVAL

SAT. JULY 9 2022 LONDON, UK WIRELESS FESTIVAL

NORTH AMERICA DATES

WED. JUL 13, 2022 SAN DIEGO, CA SOMA

THU. JUL 14, 2022 ANAHEIM, CA HOUSE OF BLUES

SAT. JUL 16, 2022 SACRAMENTO, CA ACE OF SPADES

SUN. JUL 17, 2022 SAN FRANCISCO, CA THE MASONIC

MON. JUL 18, 2022 SANTA CRUZ, CA THE CATALYST*

WEDS, JUL 20, 2022 VANCOUVER, BC COMMODORE BALLROOM

THU. JUL 21, 2022 PORTLAND, OR ROSELAND THEATER

SAT. JUL 23, 2022 SEATTLE, WA SHOWBOX SODO*

WED. JUL 27, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS, MN VARSITY THEATER

SAT. JUL 30, 2022 CHICAGO, IL LOLLAPALOOZA

MON. AUG 1, 2022 CLEVELAND, OH HOUSE OF BLUES

TUE. AUG 2, 2022 DETROIT, MI ST. ANDREW’S HALL

THU. AUG 4, 2022 TORONTO, ON HISTORY

FRI. AUG 5, 2022 MONTREAL, QC CORONA THEATRE*

SAT. AUG 6, 2022 BOSTON, MA HOUSE OF BLUES

MON. AUG 8, 2022 NEW YORK, NY THE ROOFTOP AT PIER 17

TUE. AUG 9, 2022 SILVER SPRING, MD THE FILLMORE

WED. AUG 10, 2022 PHILADELPHIA, PA THEATRE OF LIVING ARTS

FRI. AUG 12, 2022 CHARLOTTE, NC THE UNDERGROUND

SAT. AUG 13, 2022 NASHVILLE, TN BROOKLYN BOWL

SUN. AUG 14, 2022 ATLANTA, GA TABERNACLE

TUE. AUG 16, 2022 ORLANDO, FL THE BEACHAM

WED. AUG 17, 2022 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL REVOLUTION

FRI. AUG 19, 2022 NEW ORLEANS, LA HOUSE OF BLUES

SAT. AUG 20, 2022 DALLAS, TX HOUSE OF BLUES

MON. AUG 22, 2022 HOUSTON, TX HOUSE OF BLUES

TUE. AUG 23, 2022 AUSTIN, TX EMO’S

THU. AUG 25, 2022 DENVER, CO SUMMIT

FRI. AUG 26, 2022 SALT LAKE CITY, UT THE DEPOT

SUN. AUG 28, 2022 LAS VEGAS, NV HOUSE OF BLUES

TUE. AUG 30, 2022 TEMPE, AZ MARQUEE THEATRE

WED. AUG 31, 2022 LOS ANGELES, CA HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM

(*Not A Live Nation Date)

AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND DATES

TUE. SEP 27, 2022 AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND STUDIO THE VENUE

WED. SEP 28, 2022 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA METRO THEATRE

FRI. SEP 30, 2022 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 170 RUSSELL

SUN. OCT 2, 2022 GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA PROMISELAND FESTIVAL

EUROPE DATES

WED. NOV 2, 2022 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK DR KONCERTHUSET STUDIE 2

THU. NOV 3, 2022 HAMBURG, GERMANY MOJO CLUB

SAT. NOV 5, 2022 COLOGNE, GERMANY DIE KANTINE

SUN. NOV 6, 2022 FRANKFURT, GERMANY GIBSON CLUB

MON. NOV 7, 2022 BERLIN, GERMANY METROPOL

WED. NOV 9, 2022 AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS MELKWEG

THU. NOV 10, 2022 PARIS, FRANCE FVTVR

TUE. NOV 15, 2022 DUBLIN, IRELAND THE ACADEMY GREEN ROOM

Blxst has been instrumental in the West Coast hip-hop scene. This tour is yet another gigantic step in cementing his place among the foremost rappers of his time.

