Wiz Khalifa and Logic's Vinyl Verse Tour 2022 Tickets: Where to buy, dates and more

Rappers Wiz Khalifa and Logic are all set to co-headline a tour they have named Vinyl Verse through the summer of 2022.

The surprise announcement was made on the social media handles of both Wiz Khalifa and Logic on April 18. Tour posters reveal that 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God will be joining Wiz Khalifa and Logic throughout the run, while special guests Rubi Rose and Berner will play on select dates.

Wiz Khalifa and Logic Vinyl Verse Tour: Tickets and Schedule

The 28-city tour will set sail on July 27 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, proceeding across the country via Houston, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Nashville and more before wrapping up in St. Louis, Montana at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 2.

Tickets for the tour go on sale from Friday, April 22 at 10AM (local time) via the tour's official website and Ticketmaster. A presale is available on the official website as well, starting from April 20 at 10AM via the code '420VERSE'.

Additionally, Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, April 19 at 10AM (ET) until Thursday, April 21 at 10PM (local time) through the Citi Entertainment program.

Full schedule for Wiz Khalifa and Logic's Vinyl Verse Tour

Wed Jul 27– Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Sat Jul 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue Aug 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 03 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Fri Aug 05 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 06 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 07 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Mon Aug 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed Aug 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclay's Center

Wed Aug 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Aug 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Aug 20 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sun Aug 21 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Mon Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Aug 25 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Aug 28 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue Aug 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 01 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Sep 02 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Both the rappers are quite busy with recent projects, with Logic having come out of a voluntary retirement and Wiz Khalifa having just released a collaborative album with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk. They are sure to bring it at the upcoming shows.

