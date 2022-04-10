The Wiz Khalifa x Gillie Da Kid beef explained as latter claims rap legend banned his Instagram

American rapper Wiz Khalifa was slammed by Gillie Da Kid, who apparently thinks his Instagram page has been deactivated because of the former for bullying.
On April 9, the 38-year-old took to his Twitter account to inform his followers that his Instagram handle had been removed, implying that Khalifa was behind the deed. He said that the 34-year-old got his page shut down for bullying after he made fun of Wiz's tight gym shorts on April 7.
“U tell a ni**a put sum shorts on he tells IG ur bullying him and gets ur page deactivated. Ni**a I was playing des rappers so pu**y.”
It's unclear whether Wiz reported Gillie for bullying on Instagram. However, when it comes to bullying, the social-networking site has a zero-tolerance policy and has tools in place to safeguard users from such abuse.
However, Gillie announced that he has a backup Instagram handle. The veteran Philadelphia rapper also wrote a message pointing to Wiz, where he made a reference to his song, See You Again.
Wiz Khalifa and Gillie Da Kid's beef explained
On April 7, the So Gangsta singer took to his Instagram handle to pass comments on Wiz Khalifa's workout attire stating that he does not approve of his fashion sense.
He started the video on the now-removed account by stating that he unfollowed "one of my brothers."
Praising Wiz Khalifa's work, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast co-host called him a legend, but stated that regardless of that, he had to unfollow his "brother."
"Every time I come on my page, man. You in ya draws, man. You giving up strap and ball action, man. Everyday, man? I can't do eight balls in the corner pocket when I wake up, man. So, I had to unfollow you, playa. But I love you, though. You know you my brother for life."
He concluded the video by asking his followers to message him, once he dresses appropriately.
"When Wiz stop being in his draws. He throws some shorts on. He takes a break from the gym, can y'all DM me and let me know? So I can go back and follow my brother? But until then, see ya."
Following this, Wiz Khalifa uploaded a now-deleted picture where he could be seen in a gym, standing behind a rack of barbells, with a caption that he was not responsible for anybody's childhood trauma.
However, taking a dig at the rapper again, Gillie Da Kid asked Khalifa to put on some shorts with several laughing emojis.
At first, it appeared that the Can't Stay Sober singer was unconcerned about the criticism.
However, as Gillie's video went viral, Wiz responded with a social media video of his own, addressing the notion that his gym outfit is, at the very least, problematic.
"Aight, Imma only address this one time. The same n****s who be telling me to put clothes on in the gym or unfollowing me because I make them uncomfortable, y’all the same n****s who laughed at people when they read in high school or said that you sound stupid because you sound smart. Y’all are negative, and you know what I do with negativity? See ya."
Twitter seems divided amidst Wiz Khalifa-Gillie Da Kid drama
Following Da Kid's confession, Twitterati gave out their point of view on the matter. While many took a neutral stance, some of them criticized Gillie Da Kid for making fun of Wiz Khalifa, who doesn't "bother" anyone.
While, like Gillie Da Kid, many others criticized Khalifa for not donning appropriate attire for the gym and also getting the former's Instagram handle removed.
As of writing, Gillie Da Kid has posted no new video pointing at Wiz Khalifa on his new Instagram handle.