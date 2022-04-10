The Wiz Khalifa x Gillie Da Kid beef explained as latter claims rap legend banned his Instagram

American rapper Wiz Khalifa was slammed by Gillie Da Kid, who apparently thinks his Instagram page has been deactivated because of the former for bullying.

On April 9, the 38-year-old took to his Twitter account to inform his followers that his Instagram handle had been removed, implying that Khalifa was behind the deed. He said that the 34-year-old got his page shut down for bullying after he made fun of Wiz's tight gym shorts on April 7.

“U tell a ni**a put sum shorts on he tells IG ur bullying him and gets ur page deactivated. Ni**a I was playing des rappers so pu**y.”

It's unclear whether Wiz reported Gillie for bullying on Instagram. However, when it comes to bullying, the social-networking site has a zero-tolerance policy and has tools in place to safeguard users from such abuse.

However, Gillie announced that he has a backup Instagram handle. The veteran Philadelphia rapper also wrote a message pointing to Wiz, where he made a reference to his song, See You Again.

GILLIE DA KING @gilliedakid Follow my back up page On IG @gilliedaking_newpage I can’t wait till I see u again Follow my back up page On IG @gilliedaking_newpage I can’t wait till I see u again 😈

Wiz Khalifa and Gillie Da Kid's beef explained

On April 7, the So Gangsta singer took to his Instagram handle to pass comments on Wiz Khalifa's workout attire stating that he does not approve of his fashion sense.

He started the video on the now-removed account by stating that he unfollowed "one of my brothers."

Praising Wiz Khalifa's work, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast co-host called him a legend, but stated that regardless of that, he had to unfollow his "brother."

"Every time I come on my page, man. You in ya draws, man. You giving up strap and ball action, man. Everyday, man? I can't do eight balls in the corner pocket when I wake up, man. So, I had to unfollow you, playa. But I love you, though. You know you my brother for life."

He concluded the video by asking his followers to message him, once he dresses appropriately.

"When Wiz stop being in his draws. He throws some shorts on. He takes a break from the gym, can y'all DM me and let me know? So I can go back and follow my brother? But until then, see ya."

Following this, Wiz Khalifa uploaded a now-deleted picture where he could be seen in a gym, standing behind a rack of barbells, with a caption that he was not responsible for anybody's childhood trauma.

However, taking a dig at the rapper again, Gillie Da Kid asked Khalifa to put on some shorts with several laughing emojis.

At first, it appeared that the Can't Stay Sober singer was unconcerned about the criticism.

However, as Gillie's video went viral, Wiz responded with a social media video of his own, addressing the notion that his gym outfit is, at the very least, problematic.

"Aight, Imma only address this one time. The same n****s who be telling me to put clothes on in the gym or unfollowing me because I make them uncomfortable, y’all the same n****s who laughed at people when they read in high school or said that you sound stupid because you sound smart. Y’all are negative, and you know what I do with negativity? See ya."

Twitter seems divided amidst Wiz Khalifa-Gillie Da Kid drama

Following Da Kid's confession, Twitterati gave out their point of view on the matter. While many took a neutral stance, some of them criticized Gillie Da Kid for making fun of Wiz Khalifa, who doesn't "bother" anyone.

Candle's Korner @CandleKorner @TheShadeRoom I like Gillie but why you trying to beef with the Wiz. He don't bother nobody. Don't be a bully Kid @TheShadeRoom I like Gillie but why you trying to beef with the Wiz. He don't bother nobody. Don't be a bully Kid

Trisha Takanawa @TheRicoSuave_ @PartiPants27 Bruh this dude gillie out here mad at wiz for working out in his own gear at his own time like he ain’t rich and can do what he wants. Out of all the bizzare things to care about @PartiPants27 Bruh this dude gillie out here mad at wiz for working out in his own gear at his own time like he ain’t rich and can do what he wants. Out of all the bizzare things to care about 😂😂😂

THE MOST HATED UNDERGROUND MC ON HHT @MUSICANDBUILDS Gillie page got deactivated for saying wiz need to put some Pants on

Kanye got deactivated for venting



These apps control what’s fair game

And they are leaning more towards super liberal cancel culture groupthink victims



Y’all basically gave way to censorship Gillie page got deactivated for saying wiz need to put some Pants onKanye got deactivated for ventingThese apps control what’s fair gameAnd they are leaning more towards super liberal cancel culture groupthink victimsY’all basically gave way to censorship

Big Ellay Big Sillay @BigEllay Gillie Da Kid being mad he can’t talk about Wiz working out in underwear is nuts Gillie Da Kid being mad he can’t talk about Wiz working out in underwear is nuts 😂

Phella @iamphella I don't if y'all noticed but people are getting very tired of "jokes" and "comments" about how they're living their lives



The latest example is Wiz and Gillie. I love Gillie's humor but I also feel Wiz for not finding it funny that someone is on the sidelines clowning his vibe I don't if y'all noticed but people are getting very tired of "jokes" and "comments" about how they're living their livesThe latest example is Wiz and Gillie. I love Gillie's humor but I also feel Wiz for not finding it funny that someone is on the sidelines clowning his vibe

STEELER4LIFE @jodybeats @HashTagMeezy It could’ve easily just been weird Wiz fans reporting Gillie’s post. I don’t get why everyone believes Wiz did it. Bc Gillie said so? @HashTagMeezy It could’ve easily just been weird Wiz fans reporting Gillie’s post. I don’t get why everyone believes Wiz did it. Bc Gillie said so?

While, like Gillie Da Kid, many others criticized Khalifa for not donning appropriate attire for the gym and also getting the former's Instagram handle removed.

The Mad Budda Abuser @_CiNCiNNaTi Not the biggest fan of gillie but he absolutely correct that nigga Wiz is literally working out in underwear. Same shit Tyrese girl was doing man those are UNDERWEAR lol Not the biggest fan of gillie but he absolutely correct that nigga Wiz is literally working out in underwear. Same shit Tyrese girl was doing man those are UNDERWEAR lol

Chris @Mob_Reset Wiz khalifa soft for how he handled that Gillie da kid situation Wiz khalifa soft for how he handled that Gillie da kid situation

🇳🇬 iAmYourComfort @23BluntsLater Wiz such a light skin for taking gillie seriously.. shame on wiz Wiz such a light skin for taking gillie seriously.. shame on wiz

Me! @TheRingLeadher Gillie was clearly joking …Wiz could have taken that better but you can’t control how people respond to things Gillie was clearly joking …Wiz could have taken that better but you can’t control how people respond to things

As of writing, Gillie Da Kid has posted no new video pointing at Wiz Khalifa on his new Instagram handle.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan